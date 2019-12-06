DIXONVILLE — Evan Buechley and Spencer Adams each scored 11 points, but North Clackamas Christian held on to an early lead to upend the host Monarchs 57-50 Friday night at UVC.
The Lions outscored UVC 12-5 in the first quarter and held that margin the rest of the way.
Dominick Butler added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (0-2 overall), while Adams kicked in six assists. Buechley canned a trio of 3-pointers for UVC.
Caleb Matias led three Lions in double figures with 13 points.
NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN (57) — Caleb Matias 13, Young 11, Stark 11, Nelson 8, Meuser 7, Minne 7, Horn. Totals 18 11-20 57.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (50) — Evan Buechley 11, Spencer Adams 11, Butler 8, Pettibone 7, McLaughlin 5, Sewell 4, Miller 4, Gettys, Bendele. Totals 20 3-11 50.
NCC;12;16;14;15;—;57
UVC;5;14;10;21;—;50
3-Point Goals — NCC 10 (Young 3, Matias 3, Nelson 2, Meuser, Minne), UVC 7 (Buechley 3, Adams 2, McLaughlin, Miller). Total Fouls — NCC 14, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.