The No. 2-ranked Triad Timberwolves turned a 25-19 first-quarter lead into an 81-45 rout in the first round of the Class 1A boys state basketball playoffs Wednesday night in Klamath Falls.
“We couldn’t buy a shot, and everything they put up was still dropping,” North Douglas coach Tyler Vancil said. “They really didn’t miss.”
Triad (23-4) was led by a pair of seniors. Michael Irvine scored a game-high 23 points and Zane Napoli-Sorg scored 22, hitting four of his six 3-pointers in the first half as the Timberwolves built a 45-31 lead by intermission.
North Douglas was also led by its seniors, as Jake Gerrard led with 12 points, Austin Frieze added nine and Cody Black eight.
The Warriors lose four seniors in total, including Tanner Parks. Those seniors experienced their third consecutive season in the state playoffs.
“We won our league for the first time in nine years and only the third time since 1992,” Vancil said. “They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about.”
North Douglas finished the season with an 18-10 record. Triad will host Crane Saturday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament, which begins March 4 in Baker City.
NORTH DOUGLAS (45) — Jake Gerrard 12, Frieze 9, Black 8, R. Gerrard 7, Parks 5, Mast 4, Olds, Gant, Duncan, Raybuck. Totals 19 2-7 45.
TRIAD (81) — Michael Irvine 23, Napoli-Sorg 22, Young 12, E. Roe 8, Moritz 8, Grandy 4, Cross 2, Deal 2, Heryford, Morene, Sparks, Patel. Totals 33 9-12 81.
North Douglas 19 12 7 7 — 45
Triad 25 17 19 20 — 81
3-Point Goals — ND 5 (J. Gerrard 2, Frieze, Black, R. Gerrard), Triad 6 (Napoli-Sorg 6). Total Fouls — ND 10, Triad 13.
