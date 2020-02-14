RIDDLE — Tanner Parks posted a double-double and the North Douglas Warriors rode a third-quarter surge to a 57-41 Skyline League boys basketball victory at Riddle Friday night, securing a share of the regular season North Division title with Days Creek.
Parks had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (16-7, 11-1 Skyline), who will take on the Wolves Monday at 6 p.m. at Umpqua Valley Christian School in Dixonville to decide the North championship.
The Warriors and Irish were all-square at 29-29 at halftime, but North Douglas went on a 22-10 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
"I told the guys that our goal was to win the third quarter by 10 points," N.D. coach Tyler Vancil said. "We just started playing well at both ends of the floor."
"(The third quarter) was worse than it looks," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "They went on a run and we couldn't score for the first four minutes of the third."
Jake Gerrard had a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors, and freshman Ray Gerrard added 10 points and eight boards. Austin Frieze turned in a strong defensive effort with six pass deflections.
Riddle senior Drake Borschowa led all scorers with 24 points. The Irish (16-4, 9-2 South) had already clinched the South Division title, and will play either North Douglas, Days Creek or Glendale in the first round of the Skyline League tournament Friday at Sutherlin at 3:30 p.m.
North Douglas visits Life Christian of Aloha in a nonleague game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Jake Gerrard 19, Parks 11, R. Gerrard 10, Mast 7, Black 5, Frieze 3, Duncan 2, Olds, Gant, Anderson, Rabuck. Totals 24-53 3-9 57.
RIDDLE (41) — Drake Borschowa 24, Gianotti 8, Co. Greer 7, Jenks 2, Lopez, Myers, Moore, Palmer, Canty, Burham. Totals 12-51 12-23 41.
North Douglas;11;8;22;16;—;57
Riddle;6;13;10;12;—;41
3-Point Goals — N.D. 6 (J. Gerrard 3, Mast 1, Parks 1, Black 1), Rid. 5 (Borschowa 2, Co. Greer 2, Gianotti 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 19, Rid. 12.
