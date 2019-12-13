DRAIN — Sofia Alcantar had a team-high 10 points as the North Douglas girls ran their season record to 5-0, opening the North Douglas Winter Invitational with a 38-21 victory over Lowell Friday night.
Natalie Thompson added eight points with a pair of 3-pointers for the Warriors, ranked sixth in this week's OSAAToday Class 1A coaches poll.
Lucy Plahn led the Red Devils with 10 points.
The Warriors take on Reedsport at 4 p.m. today.
LOWELL (21) — Lucy Plahn 10, K. Chapman 6, Thurman 3, A. Chapman 2, Johnson, Guzman-Fields, Ly. Plahn, Curry. Totals 7 7-13 21.
NORTH DOUGLAS (38) — Sofia Alcantar 10, Thompson 8, Olds 6, Derrick 5, Williams 3, Harkins 2, MacDowell 2, Holcomb, L. Ward, Hulsey, A. Ward. Totals 15 6-13 38.
Lowell;6;3;4;8;—;21
North Douglas;8;11;5;14;—;21
3-Point Goals — ND 2 (Thompson 2). Total Fouls — Lowell 14, ND 18.
