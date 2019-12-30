REEDSPORT — North Douglas held Reedsport scoreless for the first 16 minutes as the Warriors remained undefeated with a 47-15 nonleague girls basketball victory over the Brave Monday night.
Nicki Derrick had a game-high 11 points for the fifth-ranked Warriors (9-0), who led 24-0 at halftime.
Courtney Manicke had six points to lead Reedsport, which lost its 10th straight game to open the season.
North Douglas will host Rogue River at 6 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (47) — Nicki Derrick 11, Williams 7, Harkins 5, Alacantar 5, Thompson 4, Draeger 4, MacDowell 3, Morgan 3, Hulsey 2, Holcomb 2, Olds 1, A. Ward, L. Ward. Totals 18 10-20 47.
REEDSPORT (15) — Courtney Manicke 6, Rohde 4, Seeley 3, Corcoran 2, Brown, McCart, Smith, Schuttpelz, Bond, Glover, Standley. Totals 7 0-0 15.
North Douglas;17;7;16;7;—;47
Reedsport;0;0;5;10;—;15
3-Point Goals — ND 1 (Harkins), Reed. 1 (Seeley). Total Fouls — ND 4, Reed. 13.
JV Score — ND 29, Reedsport 12 (two quarters).
