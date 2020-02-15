ALOHA — North Douglas took a 32-30 lead into the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on as the Warriors dropped a 46-41 nonleague contest at Life Christian Saturday night.
Life Christian, the No. 4-ranked team in the latest OSAAtoday Class 2A/1A coaches poll, outscored North Douglas 16-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Jake Gerrard led all scorers with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors, who finish the regular season with a 16-8 overall record. Keagan Mast added nine points and Tanner Parks had seven points, three assists and four steals.
Blake Lambert led three players in double figures with 14 points for the Lions (22-1).
North Douglas will take on Days Creek for the Skyline League North Division crown in a playoff game Monday at 6 p.m. at Umpqua Valley Christian in Dixonville.
NORTH DOUGLAS (41) — Jake Gerrard 16, Mast 9, Parks 7, Frieze 4, Black 3, R. Gerrard 2, Gant, Olds. Totals 13 11-13 41.
LIFE CHRISTIAN (46) — Blake Lambert 14, Morelli 13, Jenson 10, Reyes 5, Huynh 3, Woods 1, Porpora. Totals 15 11-16 46.
North Douglas;7;7;18;9;—;41
Life Christian;9;12;9;16;—;46
3-Point Goals — ND 3 (J. Gerrard 2, Mast 1), L.C. 5 (Lambert 2, Morelli 2, Reyes 1). Total Fouls — N.D. 16, L.C. 11. Fouled Out — Morelli. Technical Foul — Morelli.
