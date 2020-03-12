The Northwest Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball championships will forge on, with both tournaments completing over a four-day span beginning Thursday and concluding with Sunday’s championship games.
The men’s tournament will be held all four days at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. The women will have the first two days of their tournament at Linn-Benton C.C. in Albany, with the semifinals and championship moving to Clackamas Saturday and Sunday.
Spectators will not be permitted to attend games at either venue. That decision was initially made by NWAC officials, then solidified late Wednesday when Oregon Governor Kate Brown placed a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The events were moved from Washington’s Everett C.C. after there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an Everett student, prompting college President Daria J. Willis to close the campus. That decision came late in the third game of the women’s tournament, which was played to its conclusion last Thursday before the tournament was suspended.
“It’s been like a winding river,” NWAC Executive Director Marco Arzudio said Thursday morning prior to the beginning of the men’s tournament at Clackamas. “You chisel away to where you think you’re all set, then you get a call and things change.
“It’s been a very fluid process this whole time.”
Games will be available to stream online through the NWAC Sports Network. Visit www.nwacsports.org and click on the “Broadcast” link at the top of the page. Games can be viewed for $8 individual, and tournament passes are available for $30.
The Umpqua women resume their portion of the tournament against Everett Thursday at 2 p.m. at LBCC. Bellevue, scheduled to play the 2 p.m. game against Lane, will receive a bye as Lane officials opted to not have their women’s team attend the event.
The Riverhawk men open their tournament at Clackamas at 4 p.m. against Treasure Valley.
