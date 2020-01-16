OAKLAND — The Oakland girls took a one-point lead into the locker room at halftime, giving visiting Monroe all the Dragons could handle.
The second half was an entirely different story.
Monroe cranked up its defensive pressure and the Oakers, held to only eight points over the final two quarters, crumbled in a 43-25 Central Valley Conference loss to the No. 9-ranked Dragons in the Nut House.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Oakland coach Don Witten said. “We just turned the ball over way too many times in the second half, and that was the ballgame.
“We just couldn’t get into an offensive set (in the second half). Our frustration in being unable to do that led us to some defensively lapses as well.”
Three Oakland players led the Oakers with six points each. Taylor Yard had six points, eight rebounds and four steals, Fontelle Witten hit a pair of 3-pointers and Andrea Bean also scored six.
Monroe (10-4, 4-0 CVC) got a game-high 13 points from Mirtha Lopez.
The Oakers (7-7, 1-2) visit Regis Saturday night in Stayton.
MONROE (43) — Mirtha Lopez 13, Sutton 8, Warden 7, Young 7, May 6, H. Samples 2, Horning. Totals 16 10-17 43.
OAKLAND (25) — Taylor Yard 6, Fontelle Witten 6, Andrea Bean 6, Collins 3, Brownson 2, Pfaff 1, Oberman 1, Vogel-Hunt, Baird, Parnell, Braack. Totals 8 6-13 25.
Monroe 5 11 15 12 — 43
Oakland 8 9 5 3 — 25
3-Point Goals — Mon. 1 (Lopez), Oak. 3 (Witten 2, Collins 1). Total Fouls — Mon. 11, Oak. 13.
JV Score — Monroe 37, Oakland 23.
