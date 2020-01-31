GLIDE — Oakland beat Monroe 42-21 and wrestled to a 42-42 draw with Glide in a round of Class 2A Special District 3 dual meets Wednesday night.
Brayden Tackett at 182 pounds and Austin Van Houten (160) had first-round pins for the Oakers, while Kaleb Oliver — ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds — earned a second-round pin over No. 8-ranked Dillon Greene. Oakland also accepted five forfeits from the Dragons.
Glide and Oakland each recorded three pins and each accepted four forfeits. It was unknown if coaches dug deeper into the list of dual meet criteria to decide a winner.
Jack Mornarich (126), Austin Warner (132) and Jaden Rondeau (220 earned falls for the Wildcats.
Oliver bumped to 138 pounds and earned a second-round pin over sixth-ranked Gabe Syverson, and Ben Paschall (170) and Tackett recorded falls in the first minute of their matches.
Oliver improved to 34-0 with 30 pins for the Oakers.
Glide won all five contested matches against Monroe, with Warner and Syverson picking up first-round pins and Dominic Russo (152) scoring a pin in the third round. Corbyn Kangiser (170) earned a major decision and Mason Delcollo (182) notched a 10-8 decision.
In exhibition matches, Monroe’s Green pinned No. 7-ranked Braxton Dill of Glide in the third round and Syverson scored a 20-second pin.
