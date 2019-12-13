YAMHILL — Kaleb Oliver and Jayden Henry each went 3-0 in contested matches as the Oakland wrestling team earned a second-place finish Thursday at the Derek Blake Invitational duals tournament at Yamhill-Carlton High School.
The Oakers beat Corbett (60-18) and Taft (38-35) in the first two rounds before falling to the host Tigers, 45-33, in the championship bout.
"We hung in there with some bigger schools. That was really big for us to make the finals here," Oakland coach Ian Patt said.
Oliver pinned all three of his opponents at 132 pounds, running his season record to 9-0 and wrestling into the second round for just the first time this season. Oliver had the Oakers' fastest pin of the tournament, sticking Taft's Arnoldo Ortiz in just 52 seconds.
Henry (182) had a pair of second-round pins and also scored a win by decision.
Ridge Cunningham (106), Wil Powell (195), Braydon Tackett (220), and Austin Van Houten (170) each had two pins on the night, while Leland Good (126) earned a first-round pin to help the Oakers get past Taft in the semifinals. Conry Mogenson (285) scored a 12-10 sudden victory against Yamhill-Carlton's Sam Dixon in the final match of the evening.
Oakland is back on the mats for an individual bracketed tournament at Jefferson Friday.
First Round
Oakland 60, Corbett 18
106 — Ridge Cunningham, O, p. Mia Shriner, C, 1:36. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Tre Connor, C, p. Leland Good, O, 2:47. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, O, p. Carson Taylor, C, 1:20. 138 — Kyle Arscott, O, won by fft. 145 — Double fft. 152 — Keon Mogenson, O, won by fft. 160 — Double fft. 170 — Austin Van Houten, O, won by fft. 182 — Jayden Henry, O, p. Amin Qouchabane, C, 2:50. 195 — Wil Powell, O, p. Jeffery Adair, C, 2:45. 220 — Ian Brown, C, p. Shane Eyler, O, 1:10. 285 — Aiden Brown, C, p. Will Parnell, O, 1:36.
Quarterfinals
Oakland 38, Taft 35
106 — Ridge Cunningham, O, p. Kaden Byrum, T, 1:15. 113 — Double fft. 120 — Double fft. 126 — Leland Good, p. Rafa Perez, T, 1:42. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, O, p. Arnoldo Ortiz, T, :52. 138 — Kevin Acosta, T, p. Kyle Arscott, O, 1:20. 145 — William Calderon, T, p. Robert Davis, O, 2:23. 152 — Riley Ellis, T, won by fft. 160 — Arnulfo Aguirre, T, p. Keon Mogenson, O, :45. 170 — Austin Van Houten, O, p. Daniel Maddox, T, 3:36. 182 — Jayden Henry, O, dec. Oscar Rodriguez, T, 9-3. 195 — Wil Powell, O, p. Elen Fitch, T, :56. 220 — Brayden Tackett, O, p. Jace Phippen, T, 3:37. 285 — Tony Garcia, T, p. Conry Mogenson, O, 4:27.
Championship
Yamhill-Carlton 45, Oakland 33
106 — Ridge Cunningham, O, won by fft. 113 — Reily Liesegang, YC, won by fft. 120 — Asher Tindall, YC, won by fft. 126 — Jekob Jarvis, YC, p. Leland Good, O, :47. 132 — Kaleb Oliver, O, p. Ethan Tindle, YC, 3:25. 138 — Jaime Garcia, YC, p. Kyle Arscott, O, :57. 145 — Eli Potter, YC, p. Robert Davis, O, 2:15. 152 — Chase Couch, YC, p. Levi Palmer, O, 3:20. 160 — Erick Potter, YC, p. Keon Mogenson, O, 3:03. 170 — Austin Van Houten, O, p. Evan Culver, YC, 1:22. 182 — Jayden Henry, O, p. Carson Bennett, YC, 3:50. 195 — Mason Daley, YC, dec. Wil Powell, O, 8-4. 220 — Brayden Tackett, O, p. Dylan McCinnis, YC, 1:15. 285 — Conry Mogenson, O, sv. Sam Dixon, YC, 12-10.
