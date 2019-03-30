The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced last week that recreational crabbing is now open for the entire Oregon Coast, free of restrictions.
Crab samples taken from the area of Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border indicate that levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have dropped below the closure limit. Two consecutive tests below the limit are required to open a closed area.
When cooking crab, it is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts, or butter, discarded prior to cooking. When whole crab are cooked in liquid, domoic acid may leach into the cooking liquid. It is recommended to discard the cooking liquid, and do not use it in other dishes, such as sauces, broths, soups, roux, etc. The consumption of crab viscera is not recommended.
ODA and ODFW will continue monitoring marine biotoxins in crab and shellfish to ensure the concentrations remain below the closure limit.
For up-to-date recreational shellfish and crabbing information, ODA's shellfish safety information hotline can be reached at (800) 448-2474.
