GRANTS PASS — Cade Olds had a season-high 12 points off the bench and Tanner Parks posted a double-double as the North Douglas Warriors made quick work of New Hope Christian, 61-37 in a Skyline League boys basketball game Saturday night.
Jake Gerrard added 12 points for the Warriors while Parks finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Gant chipped in eight points, and Austin Frieze had seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
The Warriors (7-2, 2-1 Skyline North) are home against Camas Valley Tuesday.
NORTH DOUGLAS (61) — Jake Gerrard 12, Cade Olds 12, Parks 11, Gant 8, Rabuck 6, Frieze 5, Mast 3, Black 2, Duncan 2. Totals 25 3-9 61.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (37) — Yuma Nakahara 24, McKinney 2, Zumhofe 1, Mead 7, Suzuki 2, Noble 1, Yoshioka, Clipp, Pennington, Dennis. Totals 14 7-17 37.
N. Douglas;14;18;17;12;—;61
New Hope;4;10;9;14;—;37
3-Point Goals — ND 8 (Olds 2, Gant 1, Mast 1, J. Gerrard 2, Frieze 1, Parks 1), NHC 2 (Nakahara). Total Fouls — N.D. 11, NHC 13.
