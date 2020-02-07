JEFFERSON — Kaleb Oliver ran his season record to 37-0 with a first-round fall and Ben Paschall and Wil Powell also picked up pins, but the Oakland wrestling team dropped a 55-53 decision to Jefferson in a Class 2A/1A Special District 2 dual meet Thursday night.
The team scores were inflated by six weight classes resulting in double forfeits.
Oliver, a sophomore, earned his 26th pin of the season, a first-round fall over the Lions’ Gage Frost.
Austin Van Houten (160) scored a 17-2 technical fall victory for the Oakers, while Powell (195) and Paschall (170) earned pins. Paschall had the quickest pin of the night in just 22 seconds.
“For the most part, we went out and did our job at every weight, but just don’t match up with them by weight class,” Oakland coach Ian Patt said. “I expect we’ll finish ahead of them at the district tournament, but this was kind of a head-scratcher. We wrestled well, but just came up a little bit short.”
The SD2 district tournament is slated for Glide High School Feb. 14-15.
Jefferson 55, Oakland 53
132 — Kaleb Oliver, O, p. Gage Frost, J, 1:23. 138 — Jameson Bender, J, maj. dec. Kyle Arscott, O, 11-0. 145 — Jeremiah Rhode, J, dec. Keon Mogensen, O, 9-2. 152 — Double forfeit. 160 — Austin Van Houten, O, tf. Gannon Lewis, J, 17-2. 170 — Ben Paschall, O, p. Will Wallace, J, 0:22. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Wil Powell, O, p. Diego Rodriguez, J, 0:45. 220 — Caleb Rodriguez, J, p. Conry Mogensen, O, 1:25. 285 — Double forfeit. 106 — Hunter Mersch, J, p. Ridge Cunningham, O, 3:08. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Double forfeit. 126 — Rene Flores, J, p. Leland Good, O, 1:47.
