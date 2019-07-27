Moments after we stepped onto the lower Rogue River Trail near Marial last Saturday morning, a bald eagle glided down and landed on a snag, a perfect welcome back to one of the most spectacular trail stretches in Oregon.
The 42-mile-long trail through the Wild and Scenic section of the Rogue stretches from Grave Creek near Galice to Foster Bar near Agness, and every foot of the trail is like a postcard. But the section we chose, from Mule Creek Canyon to Paradise Creek, offers a highlight reel of natural beauty — Mule Creek Canyon, Coffeepot Rapids, Stair Creek Falls, Inspiration Point, Devils Stairs, Blossom Bar, the hits just keep on coming, one after another.
My wife, Nancy, and I started our trek by strapping a K-9 pack onto our hiking companion Kenna, a 100-pound bullmastiff who’s been hiking with us since she was a puppy. She started wearing the empty pack last spring on forays to collect morel mushrooms in the Cascades, and little by little we’ve been adding weight and bulk to the pack to get her accustomed to carrying a load. On Saturday, she carried several bottles of water and snacks, and she seemed to beam with pride as she shouldered the weight.
Nancy led the way along the narrow trail, which featured steep drops on our left and tall cliffs on our right. Kenna went next, and I followed behind, keeping a firm hand on her leash until I was certain the weight wasn’t affecting her balance on the rocky ledges. As it turned out she was as sure-footed as a burro and it wasn’t long before I quit worrying about her falling off the trail, allowing me to soak in the sights, sounds and smells of one of the most stunning canyons in Oregon.
This stretch of real estate is quite remote — surrounded by wilderness, without cell service, and many miles from the nearest town. The trail was littered with fresh bear scat, ospreys glided above the river looking for a meal, and we were always on the alert for poison oak and rattlesnakes. But in midsummer it can be easy to forget how far away you are from civilization, because the Rogue River is a rafting highway.
The trail skirts the cliffs above the water, offering birds’ eye views of rafters from all over the world riding the rapids. In the white-water sections, their screams bounce off the canyon walls. In the quiet of the deep-water sections, it’s possible to talk to the rafters in a normal tone of voice.
At Blossom Bar, the most notorious section of water on the entire river, we took time to appreciate the skill of the river guides as they maneuvered through the rapids.
The heat in the canyon was intense. The first two miles of the walk from Marial is essentially treeless, so we were happy when we came to the footbridge over shady Blossom Bar Creek, a perfect place to drop our packs and cool off. Another half-mile farther, we dunked again in forested Paradise Creek, which offers deep, shady pools.
A few hundred yards beyond the creek is Paradise Lodge and a handful of private cabins, and this is a natural turnaround point for day hikers. It’s 3-1/2 miles from Marial to Paradise Lodge, making it a 7-mile roundtrip.
But on this day we were spending the night along the river, so we spent the rest of the day swimming in the Rogue below Paradise and lounging along the shore, searching for agates, eating the snacks Kenna had carried and trading greetings and barbs with rafters.
Sunday was even hotter than Saturday, and we were melting by the time we reached our car at Marial.
So before we made the long drive back to Medford, we pulled in to Tucker Flat Campground and climbed down to Mule Creek, a pristine waterway full of cold, clear pools that drops out of the Wild Rogue Wilderness. After about an hour of lounging in the creek, we reluctantly piled into the car and left this little slice of paradise behind.
