NEWPORT – An additional opening has been added to Oregon’s Central Coast Subarea, increasing anglers’ opportunity to harvest the quota for the spring all-depth halibut fishery. The dates of July 30-August 1 were added, making a total of eight openings for this popular fishery.
The Central Coast Subarea includes ports from Port Orford to Garibaldi.
“Adding these two openings to the spring all-depth season gives halibut anglers more opportunity to harvest the quota,” said Lynn Mattes, Recreational Groundfish and Halibut Project Leader. “We haven’t met the quota yet and don’t believe these extra openings will surpass that.”
The fishery was open May 21-23, May 28-30, June 11-13, and June 18-20. Remaining openings are July 9-11, July 16-18, July 23-25, and July 30-Aug. 1.
