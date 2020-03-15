Howdy everyone!
I hope all is well and you’re counting off the days until your next outdoor excursion. It’s that time of year when spring break is around the corner and our phones start ringing with queries and questions about the when, where and how of fishing, crabbing, and clamming in our great outdoors.
Rockfish continue to re-enter our bay in numbers, lingcod are getting in shallower water to spawn and surf-perch abound on our beaches.
As a side note, I recently had our worst day surf-perch fishing in our history but we’re not going to count that one. As we all know it’s called fishing because there’s just days in the mix when catching isn’t really involved.
In the ocean we’re seeing some awesome catches of rockfish and some crazy jumbo lingcod! On the crabbing front it’s still ...um... “challenging.” (challenging is code for “it sucks”).
Steelhead is winding down fast with the lack of precipitation but we saw some amazing catches when the last heavy rains fell.
Something I want to talk about this week is a topic that is lately weighing heavy on myself and several others in this outdoor industry that we occupy: ethics. What are ethics? Simply put ethics are, by one definition “moral principles that govern a person’s behavior or the conducting of an activity.”
This topic of ethics is particularly heavy on many of us locally right now because of an incident involving one of our local guides. I have received many phone calls and in-person visits with questions I simply do not have all the answers to but what I can tell you is this: the sport-guide and charter businesses in the state of Oregon are some of the most ethical, moral and decent business people I have known. I do business with many, fish with several and am proud to call a large number my friends.
The guides and charters in Oregon are well regulated and follow guidelines and safety procedures set forth by the Oregon Marine Board. In some instances, the US Coast Guard is also a regulatory body effecting guides and charters.
Our sport-fishing regulations for recreational fishermen and women — as well as charter services — are set by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife yearly, with some occasional mid-season adjustments. Any of you that know me also know of my, shall we say, sometimes “tenuous” relationship with the ODFW as well as their decision making processes.
That being said, the law is the law and even if we disagree with a particular law we should obey it. There are rules and procedures for changing the laws we don’t agree with — this is America after all!
Any wildlife infraction in the state of Oregon is automatically Class A misdemeanor. This is only one step below a felony, so it best to play by the rules!
In the particular instance we are referring to today, the individual charged received seven Class A misdemeanor charges — yes, seven. I have owned Basin Tackle for eight years now and I can attest that in this time I have not heard of anything of the sort outside of this instance. I am not presuming innocence or guilt, that is for the courts to decide.
Like I said earlier, our guides are some of the most ethical people I know and I can give you name upon name of businesses I would gladly send friends and family to without any hesitation at all.
As sportsmen and women, we owe it to our children and their children to protect and preserve our resources for future generations. There is no room for poachers and lawbreakers.
Like I said, we may not always agree with the rules and regulations but the law is the law.
The Oregon State Police Turn-In-Poachers desk can be reached at 1-800-452-7888 or by dialing OSP from your cell phone.
