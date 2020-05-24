Howdy everyone! I hope y’all have been enjoying our spring, no, winter, wait, summer, no, now it’s spring again.
You get the idea.
All kidding aside it looks as if we have a good stretch of fishing conditions on the way and it can’t come a moment too soon!
Our all-depth halibut season is about to open and it’s usually a 50/50 chance of good ocean conditions on those days but this year it’s looking good so far. Our near-shore season has been pretty successful this spring as evidenced by the picture attached to this column.
The difference between a near-shore and all-depth season is basically the maximum distance away from shore that you are allowed to fish for these amazingly tasty chunks of meat.
I can tell you first hand that cooking up a slap of halibut caught the same day is second to nothing in our ocean.
I’m still waiting for Horsfall Beach to open to get out with my little ones and do some surf-perch fishing in my favorite spots but at this time all the access points are still shut down tight.
Crabbing remains slow overall but if you are willing to put in the time you can and will get a meal or two for your efforts. Just don’t expect limits for everyone.
Rockfish in the bay is ok to good but all the recent fresh water has slowed it some. It should start picking up soon.
Let’s go back to halibut and discuss this highly sought after and extremely tasty flatfish. The species most common in these parts is the Pacific halibut and it ranges from Santa Barbara, California to Nome, Alaska. At its northern range, it can reach a massive 500 pounds and over 8 feet in length.
In our parts we never see halibut anywhere near that size. Locally we see fish averaging about 40 pounds but last year we saw a couple over 100 pounds! Pacific halibut tagged in the Bering Sea have been caught off of our coast all the way down here in Southern Oregon, a trip of over 2,000 miles.
In addition to their regular migration, halibut will move seasonally between deeper and shallower water choosing deeper water in the fall and winter.
A female halibut will spawn at about 12 years of age and lay anywhere from half a million to four million eggs, which hatch in only two weeks. While they are young and in their larval stage, the Pacific halibut feed on microscopic zooplankton but as they mature their diet changes to include small crustaceans and other small bottom dwelling creatures.
Baby Pacific halibut start their lives swimming upright near the surface and having an eye on each side of their heads, just like most fish, but when they reach about an inch in length their left eye migrates to the right side of their head (anyone remember Marty Feldman?) and they go from living near the top of the water to the bottom.
At maturity, the Pacific halibut will feed on most anything they can get their mouths on including herring, crab, clams, octopus and even smaller halibut. This is very similar to a seafood buffet I saw in Vegas. Pacific halibut can live to 25 years at the top end but most don’t make it that long.
Halibut can inhabit a variety of ocean bottom types but the most common is sand, preferably next to rocks. This provides both cover and hunting opportunities for the halibut.
Hopefully the weather holds out for our Pacific halibut opener and we can all get out and catch one, if it does I hope to see you out there.
