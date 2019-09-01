Howdy everyone! Can you believe summer is winding down? I’m having a difficult time with it because I could swear it just started.
Here’s our latest fishing report in bullet form.
- When the ocean allows us to get out, the tuna are still out there in good numbers. The last numbers we saw put them 20-25 out.
- Beginning Friday, Aug. 23, anglers may keep two Pacific halibut each day in the sport halibut fisheries in the Central Oregon Coast and Southern Oregon Subareas (subareas south of Cape Falcon to the Oregon-California Border
- Crabbing remains “meh” locally but we have seen an improvement lately.
- Outside Winchester Bay ocean crabbing is good.
- Rockfish remains good but ya can’t keep cabezon. You also cannot keep China, Quillback, or copper rockfish unless you catch ‘em from shore.
- Lingcod fishing remains slow overall.
- We are seeing some good salmon movement into our system, not a lot being caught though. Hopefully the recent rain will change that some.
- Coho salmon (hatchery or wild) may be retained as part of the two salmon daily bag limit beginning this Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1. Thereafter, the fishery is open each Friday through Sunday through the end of September, or until the quota is met (whichever comes first).
One day this past week I discovered a stow-away as I jumped into my truck to head out fishing for the evening. My new friend clung to my arm and gripped tight as he hung on for the ride.
At about 4 inches in length and green in color he doesn’t look all that intimidating but if he wants he can pack a heck of a punch.
My new friend was a praying mantis and while we have tons of these amazing little critters back in Texas, this was my first encounter with one in Oregon.
I quickly made a live video post on the Facebook to share this amazing and rare find and just as quickly a bunch of followers, customers and fans dashed my excitement and told me that its not really that big a deal because they’re kind of everywhere in Oregon.
Well then, fine, but I was still excited regardless.
Back in Texas I used to have several gardens in my back yard with tons of squash, beans and peppers. For some reason my praying mantis families always seemed to prefer my pepper plants, particularly the cayenne and jalapeno peppers. I would come out daily to harvest and water my plants, my little green friends would come out from hiding to greet me and I still swear to this day that they recognized me.
They have huge bug eyes on alien looking heads that articulate and swivel just like a human’s head. As I would go about my business, they would move their heads to track my movements. Sometimes I would stick out a finger and they would perch on it as we sat and talked or I drank coffee. It’s OK, they didn’t talk back or anything.
Now, I’m not a bug nerd or anything and typically I will step on, swat or spray bugs if they are in my personal space but there is just something super special about these ones.
Praying mantises will grow from about 1 to 6 inches in length on the freakishly large end but most of the ones I have encountered have been about the 4-inch size.
Living only about a year or so, mantises party hard to make up for their short time alive. Actually, they don’t really party much and they are a really calm, docile insect — unless they are about to strike their prey.
Strictly carnivorous the praying mantis will use its camouflage to ambush its prey or sometimes even stalk it, using almost imperceptible movements until it is within striking range. Once dinner is in range, the mantis will unfold its arms from its retracted praying position at lightning speed and use the spikes attached to their arms to hold and crush its victim.
Their usual food sources are things like flies, grasshoppers, crickets, aphids or moths that I catch and put on a toothpick for them to grab and eat. This is probably why the ones in my yard liked me so much, it really had nothing to do with my personality.
Mantises will lay an egg case filled with hundreds of eggs that all look pretty much like full grown mantises when they hatch, albeit tiny versions of them. Another interesting fact is that mantises will usually mate for life, this is because the female will often decapitate and eat her mate when she is done with him.
Did you know that in the spring you can buy mantis egg sacs in many farm and yard stores?
I’m totally becoming a mantis rancher next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.