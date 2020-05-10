Howdy everyone!
Well to answer many of y’all questions yes I am indeed alive. The world has changed a lot since we last spoke and with schools being closed, business slowed to a point of more or less running a one man show and everything else tied in with this zombie apocalypse, I have neglected my readership for too long.
I somewhat jokingly refer to it as the zombie apocalypse only because that’s more or less what I was betting on and I’m not ashamed to say I am indeed somewhat disappointed. I keep seeing folks that I am certain are zombies wandering around at night but everyone tells me they’re not. Whatever.
Now that the days are getting longer and warmer, my little ones and I are getting out and catching panfish, chasing frogs, playing with dragon and damselflies and just generally enjoying the outdoors.
Another sure sign of the seasons changing are the shad and bass fishermen getting out and having some good days on the bank and on the water. Our good friend Rich Olson is reporting a really good grade of shad this spring so far with many five-pounders being caught.
Largemouth bass are being caught in lakes, ponds and rivers. I have yet to make a trip for smallmouth but with the last bit of rain we have had I need the water to drop a little and clear up some to be where I like it.
Rockfishing in the bay and ocean remain excellent when we can get out and the deepwater lingcod fishery runs until the end of May with a lot of trophy sized fish being brought in. I’ve never heard of a trophy being given for a lingcod but trophy sized sounds more serious than large.
And by deepwater we mean out to the 40 fathom line.
Nearshore halibut fishing is in full swing and the all-depth halibut season is scheduled for a May 14 start but we are waiting for a ruling on a possible delay due to the zombie virus. We will report on the results next week.
In terms of nearshore halibut, Captain Jeff with Pacific Pond Charters has been doing amazing with some trophy sized halibut being caught (I’m totally going to start a trend with the whole trophy thing) and it’s great to see this newcomer to the world of charter fishing doing so well.
On the crabbing front, it’s still hit or miss but the ocean has been offering up a few full pots of dungeness here and there if folks are willing to work for them. In the bay its more of a workout for fewer crab but there are some to be had so don’t give up!
Remember to get outdoors y’all, get some sunshine, breathe in the freshest air on the planet and stretch those legs! While a lot of access to public lands are closed, there are still places to get out in the great outdoors — you just have to be willing to look for them.
Whether its fishing for halibut in the ocean or bluegill in a pond I hope to see you out there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.