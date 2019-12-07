The opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season will be delayed until at least Dec. 31 along the entire Oregon coast, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a press release on Friday.
Testing showed crabs are still too low in meat yield in half of the areas along Oregon's coast.
The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season in Oregon is annually targeted to open Dec. 1, but can be delayed to ensure a high-quality product to consumers and to avoid wastage of the resource.
It's the second year in a row commercial crabbing has been delayed, though last year's late opening resulted in positive results. The release said last year’s delayed season opening still brought in the second highest ex-vessel value ever — $66.7 million — with 18.7 million pounds landed, just above the 10-year average.
The ODFW said crab-quality testing in late November and early December showed many areas along the Washington, Oregon and Northern California coastlines still did not meet the criteria for an opening. The delayed opening will allow for crabs to fill with more meat.
Testing will continue to determine if the season should open Dec. 31, be further delayed, or be split into separate areas with different opening dates. In conjunction with the delayed ocean commercial season, commercial harvest of Dungeness crab in Oregon bays is now closed for the remainder of the year.
Recreational crab harvesting is currently open coastwide in the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers, and jetties. Recreational crabbers are encouraged by ODFW to call the the Shellfish Hotline (800-448-2474) or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish webpage for closures before crabbing.
