SALEM —The Fish and Wildlife Commission denied a petition to prohibit the retention of wild winter steelhead in rivers throughout the Southwest Zone via temporary rule in a split vote Friday, voting 4-2 against the measure.
A press release from the ODFW said the commission heard from more than 50 people who signed up to testify for and against the petition. ODFW staff had recommended Commissioners deny this petition as staff do not have a conservation concern for wild winter steelhead on the south coast for 2020.
The declines in wild steelhead in other parts of the state have not been observed in the Southwest Zone, and current regulations are already conservative. Also, staff continue to work on a multi-species conservation plan for the Rogue and South Coast where concerns about wild steelhead are being addressed. Commissioners denied a similar petition in 2018.
Earlier this month, harvest of wild spring Chinook was prohibited on the mainstem Umpqua due to low return figures in recent years, though hatchery Chinooks, along with wild fish on the North Umpqua, can still be harvested.
The commission also approved a fish screening payment-in-lieu pilot program, where qualifying applicants in the Southeast fish district would have the option of paying a fee to the fish screening sub-account for use on other projects instead of installing a fish screen.
It also adopted schedule of damages for commercial fishing violations, which are based on food fish species market values.
It also heard a briefing on ODFW’s draft Climate and Ocean Change Policy and a summary of public comments received to date. The policy would provide overarching guidance on responding to changing climate and ocean conditions, including coordination of the response with other state, federal, local and tribal entities and incorporating climate and ocean change awareness into ODFW’s science and resource management.
The Commission is expected to adopt a final policy later in the year, the ODFW said in a press release.
RAZOR CLAM HARVEST OPEN ON NORTH COAST
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced the opening of razor clam harvesting on the north Oregon coast.
Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting is now open from the Columbia River to Tillamook Head (south of Seaside). Recent samples taken from the area indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has dropped below the closure limit.
Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting remains closed from Tillamook Head to the California border for elevated levels of domoic acid toxin.
Bay clams, crab and mussel harvesting are open along the entire Oregon coastline.
Information: ODA’s shellfish safety information hotline, 800-448-2474.
DEADLINE FOR HUNT REPORTS SET FOR JAN. 31
Every hunter who purchased 2019 big game or turkey tags needs to report their hunt results by the deadline, which is Jan. 31 for most tags.
Hunters are required to report on each deer, elk, cougar, bear, pronghorn and turkey tag purchased—even if they were not successful or did not hunt. Sports Pac license holders need to report on each big game or turkey tag issued.
Hunters who fail to report deer and elk tags by the deadline will be penalized $25 when they go to purchase a 2021 hunting license. This penalty is assessed once, regardless of the number of unreported tags.
Hunters can report online via ODFW’s Licensing System, the fastest and easiest way to report. Go to https://odfw.huntfishoregon.com/login.
Hunters can also call 1-866-947-6339 to talk to an ODFW licensing customer service representative during normal business hours, which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voice mails can be left by hunters calling after hours.
