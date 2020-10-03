NEWPORT – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking commercial Dungeness crab industry representatives to help design the next steps in reducing risk of whale and sea turtle entanglements in crab fishing gear.
ODFW will host virtual public meetings Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 to further develop the draft conservation plan describing Oregon’s actions to support both this culturally iconic fishery and reduce entanglements.
At these meetings, ODFW will describe the newly adopted regulations to address whale entanglement that will be in place for the upcoming commercial crab season starting Dec. 1. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted these rules at its Sept. 11 meeting in addition to rules which better align ODFW’s crab biotoxin rules with those of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Whale entanglements have increased since a marine heatwave began in 2014 and are particularly evident in federally listed humpback whales which forage in Oregon waters during the warmer months (April – November). Oregon gear has been confirmed on entangled whales observed as far south as Mexico and as far north as Washington. While reports of whale entanglements are likely rising in part due to public awareness, research is demonstrating the biggest factor may be changing ocean conditions which altered where and when whales migrate and feed.
The adaptive management approach of the conservation plan will be the focus of the Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 meetings which run from 1 to 4 p.m.
Information: Caren Braby, 541-961-5352, or Kelly Corbett, 541-270-5083.
