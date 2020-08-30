Digital mapping resources have become a key component of managing forests today. Advances in technology have increased the types of available map data and the way users interact with maps. Read on to learn more about useful digital mapping resources for forestland owners.
Commonly used toolsDigital map resources include aerial imagery, tax lots, roads, boundaries of counties and government land ownerships, topographic maps, LiDAR, soils and vegetation cover. Historical maps are a great resource to find old place names, locations of homesteads and other historical features.
Google EarthGoogle Earth is a web-based geographic browser that accesses satellite and aerial imagery to produce a 3D interactive globe. It allows the user to search for specific addresses or coordinates and see points of interest from various angles and learn about specific places of interest.
Web Soil SurveyThe online Web Soil Survey, produced by the National Cooperative Soil Survey and operated by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, allows users to view soil data and associated information. Soil surveys provide users with information on soil type, properties, qualities and limitations for use and the soil reports are downloadable for future reference.
County tax lotsCounty tax lot maps are useful for mapping, property analysis and planning purposes. The Douglas County Assessor’s Office website has a map viewer application for viewing tax lot information, plats and additional county planning data.
Digital libraries and data setsDigital libraries and data sets are compilations of digital map data for a specific region or theme. These sites often provide a variety of additional features, including map viewer applications that allow you to take simple measurements and view multiple layers and linked resource data. Examples include Oregon Explorer, Atlas of the Pacific Northwest, USGS National Map Viewer, USGS TopoView, CalTopo and National Geographic Trail Maps.
Ecotrust Forest PlannerEcotrust Forest Planner is a web-based tool used for forest management and scenario planning for landowners in Oregon and Washington. This tool provides a variety of resource layers and tools to help landowners explore forest management alternatives.
Geographic Information SystemA Geographic Information System links information collected about the earth’s features and resources to a digital base map. Resource layers commonly include the Public Land Survey System, topography, transportation, water, vegetation, geology, land ownership, and digital aerial photographs. The layering of different features allows for complex analyses and modeling as well as detailed, efficient mapmaking.
GIS is generally used by owners of large properties, but some small woodland owners find it useful. There are a variety of free applications now available.
AppsSeveral apps are available for users to download onto mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. A user will interact with these apps to accomplish a task in the field, such as mapping a property boundary, inventorying a stand of trees, inputting data, referencing data, or georeferencing photos.
All smartphones and tablets have a basic map app preloaded onto the device. Most of these map apps, such as Google Maps, perform basic functions such as navigation and saving points of interest. For a more detailed map experience, an app such as Avenza Maps can be downloaded. This app allows the user to download maps for offline use (no cell service required), use the device’s built-in GPS to track your location on any map, plot locations and photos, measure distance and area, and more.
To perform a forest inventory, an app such as Plot Hound can be useful. This app allows the user to download cruises and plots to their device, navigate to each plot with their phone’s built-in GPS and compass, and enter data collected in the field.
For soils information, an app such as SoilWeb can be a great tool. This app is based on the USDA’s National Cooperative Soil Survey and provides GPS-based soil information for your current location. This app can be used in the field where cell coverage is available to better understand the soil types and how to optimally use the soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.