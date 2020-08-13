SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Anglers fishing Ben Irving are still finding some fish willing to bite. The morning hours will likely be the best time to be on the water, as the lake is popular with watersports. Try fishing early in the upper reservoir where new habitat structures are in place. Last updated 8/12/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Cooper Creek is still producing trout, but most anglers are focusing on bass.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 7/29/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Recent reports recommend anglers focus on transition zones around weed beds. Bait and spinners have both been working well.
Most of the Forest Service campgrounds are now open at Diamond Lake as well as boat launches. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps.
Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 8/12/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
Anglers have been focusing in the upper portion of the reservoir and doing well with warmwater fish.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 8/12/20
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. You may still be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
With warmer temperatures, fishing has slowed a bit at these lakes. Fishing in the morning may still produce a few trout.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 8/12/20
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Poole Cr. Campground is open and you may also be able to access the lake from other areas. There was a recent report of a blue green algae bloom. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on blooms as well as camp and ramp closures.
Lemolo KOA is open. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
Anglers are doing fairly well at Lemolo. Fishing deeper in the reservoir can be a good tactic when the lake is warm. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 8/12/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Douglas County Parks are open.
Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line until Sept. 1. Fishing for rockfish and lingcod has been spotty recently when anglers can get out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish was recently increased to 7. But anglers must release all copper, quillback or China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day. Anglers may harvest 1 cabezon per day as part of your general marine fish daily limit.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Plat I is open to the public for fishing and launching boats.
Warmwater fishing should be good, but likely better in the morning before the heat of the day. Plat I is a great place for disabled anglers with good access from the parking lot to the lake.
This reservoir was stocked with trout the last week of April. This is the last time it will be stocked this year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely wouldn’t survive the summer months. Last updated 8/5/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Chinook, trout, bass
Chinook should start milling around in the lower sections of Smith River. Traditionally this a troll fishery, but there are some spots to throw spinners from the bank and some anglers use a bobber and egg setup. Some areas in the Smith are open for retention of trout so check the regulations before going out. Smallmouth fishing should be good below the falls.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
High lakes can be a great idea for this time of year. The mosquitos should be slowing down and reports indicate only a few are aroungd. Flies and small lures are always a good bet. Some of the lakes have been warming up and the bite has slowed.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in June. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook fishing is open and anglers are finding a few in the lower estuary. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year.
Bass fishing is great right now. A recent report had a boat with over 200 bass brought to the boat. Anywhere from Scott Cr. to River Forks Park should be a good choice to find some fish.
Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries, it is catch-and-release only on the mainstem. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Fishing for steelhead below the deadline has slowed, but there is a lot of pressure in the fly water.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: bass, trout
Bass fishing has been great. Reports show anglers catching around Roseburg, but anywhere below Tiller is a good bet. Trout is catch-and-release for the South Umpqua Basin. The mainstem and tributaries above Jackson Creek Bridge are closed year-round. Last updated 8/12/20
