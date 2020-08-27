SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Daytime temps are still forecasted to be high this week but nighttime temps are dropping, which should perk up the bite. The morning should be the best time. Try fishing early in the upper reservoir where new habitat structures are in place. Last updated 8/26/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
With some seriously warm days in the forecast, anglers should focus on the early morning if they want a chance to catch fish in Cooper. Some anglers find the trout and smolts hang out in the small arms of the reservoir.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 8/26/20
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: striped bass, smallmouth bass, salmon, trout
Anglers continue to do well harvesting smallmouth bass on the South Fork Coquille and upper Coquille River using a worm on a plain hook. Smallmouth bass fishing continues to be good throughout the South Fork, Middle Fork and mainstem Coquille river. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on bass in the Coquille River.
Thanks to new temporary regulations in Coquille River system, anglers can now use bait, spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass. This unique fishing opportunity is one of many efforts to reduce the impact of illegally introduced bass on Chinook populations.
Some striped bass anglers continue to have success casting crankbaits on the lower Coquille River but overall fishing for striped bass has been spotty. A few striped bass have been reported in the river above the town of Coquille. Anglers are trying several different techniques like fishing anchovies on the bottom of the river or by drifting and casting crankbaits. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on striped bass.
Temporary wild fall Chinook regulations are in effect starting Aug. 1 for salmon anglers fishing in the Coquille Basin. The entire Coquille Basin is closed to retention of adult wild Chinook Aug 1 – Dec 31. Anglers may harvest hatchery Chinook but must fish downstream of Hwy 101 bridge or can angle from the bank in Randolph Slough between sign markers located at the West and East ends of the slough.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is open through October 31. Some anglers are reporting catching large sea-run cutthroat in the upper Coquille estuary the past week. Last updated 8/26/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Recent reports suggest anglers focus on areas around the streams that feed the lake. Anglers said they were doing very well while fly-fishing.
Most of the Forest Service campgrounds are now open at Diamond Lake as well as boat launches. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps.
Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 8/26/20.
EEL LAKE: trout
Fishing for bluegills and crappies has slowed some on the fishing dock at Eel Lake. There has been lots of fishing effort on the fishing dock over the past couple of weeks. Boat anglers should concentrate fishing along the edge of the weedlines for bluegills and crappies. Fishing will be best in the mornings and late evenings. Remember to keep your distance from other anglers that are not in your group.
Approximately 13 miles north of North Bend off Hwy 101, located in Tugman State Park. Last updated 8/26/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
Anglers have been focusing in the upper portion of the reservoir and doing well with warmwater fish.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 8/12/20
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Poole Cr. Campground is open and you may also be able to access the lake from other areas. There was a report in the beginning of the summer of a blue green algae bloom. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on blooms as well as camp and ramp closures. Lemolo KOA is open. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
Fishing near the inlet of the reservoir in the morning can be a good method in the later part of the summer. When the sun comes out try fishing deeper in the reservoir. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 8/26/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line until Sept. 1. Fishing for rockfish and lingcod has been spotty recently when anglers can get out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish was recently increased to 7. But anglers must release all cabezon, copper, quillback and China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Surfperch anglers are having some success on the beaches around Bandon using sand shrimp or Berkley Gulp sand worms.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Plat I provides some of the best disabled access in the area. Most anglers target bass during this time of the year. The best time would be in the morning before the heat of the day. Last updated 8/19/20
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Chinook, trout, bass
Chinook should start milling around in the lower sections of Smith River. Traditionally this a troll fishery, but there are some spots to throw spinners from the bank and some anglers use a bobber and egg setup. Some areas in the Smith are open for retention of trout so check the regulations before going out. Smallmouth fishing should be good below the falls.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
As the nights get cooler, the lakes should start cooling as well. This should lead to some better fishing. When the water warms, fishing usually slows at the hike-in lakes.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in June. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 8/26/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook fishing is open and anglers are finding a few in the lower estuary. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year.
Bass fishing is great right now. A recent report had a boat with over 200 bass brought to the boat. Anywhere from Scott Cr. to River Forks Park should be a good choice to find some fish.
Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries, it is catch-and-release only on the mainstem. Last updated 8/12/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Steelhead fishing should pick back up when the weather cools down.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly. Last updated 8/19/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: bass, trout
Anglers are catching good numbers of bass throughout the South. An angler recently caught over 30 in Cow Creek. Trout is catch-and-release for the South Umpqua Basin. The mainstem and tributaries above Jackson Creek Bridge are closed year-round. Last updated 8/26/20.
