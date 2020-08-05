SOUTHWEST REGION
Lakes and ponds to fish this week:
• Diamond Lake continues to produce good numbers of trout including some larger than 20 inches. 7/15/20
• Places like Ford’s Pond and Cooper Creek Reservoir remain good options for bass. 7/15/20
• August can be a great time to target bass at Lost Creek Lake. Target the submerged flats and points, where the years of willow planting and habitat enhancement by local bass clubs pay off this time of the year! 8/5/20
• A recent report from a Lake Selmac angler noted that largemouth bass has been good, and that weeds aren’t terrible. 7/22/2020
• Anglers continue to do well on the South and Main Umpqua rivers for smallmouth. There is no limit on this species here and fishing can be fantastic. 7/29/20
• Summer Steelhead fishing is a great time in the North Umpqua. Fly anglers have been hitting it hard for a chance at these fun fish. 7/15/20
RIVERS AND STREAMS
Anglers have a couple options for fishing on south coast streams and rivers. Anglers looking for spring Chinook should start look to the Rogue. Summer steelhead should be in both the Rogue and North Umpqua.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Douglas County Parks are open.
Anglers fishing Ben Irving shave been getting into a few crappie and bass. The morning hours will likely be the best time to be on the water. The lake is popular with watersports. Try fishing early in the upper reservoir where new habitat structures are in place. Last updated 7/29/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Douglas County Parks are open
Cooper Creek is still producing trout, but most anglers are focusing on bass.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 7/29/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Most of the Forest Service campgrounds are now open at Diamond Lake as well as boat launches. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps.
Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Anglers are doing fairly well. The common advice is to try different techniques to see which one is working that day. Recent reports indicate bait off the bottom was working well.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 7/22/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
The lake level might be a bit low, but this can concentrate fish and increase anglers’ chances. Try fishing in the morning before it gets too warm.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 7/15/20
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites. You may still be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Fishing should still be worth a trip up to the lakes as temperatures elsewhere may be a bit too high for trout fishing. Focusing effort in the morning or evening would likely produce the most bites.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 7/22/20
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
The USFS has recently opened Poole Cr Campground. You may also be able to access the lake from other areas. There was a recent report of a blue green algae bloom. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on blooms as well as camp and ramp closures.
Lemolo KOA is open. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
A few brown trout are being picked up by anglers and there should be a good number of rainbow trout as well. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 7/29/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Douglas County Parks are open.
Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line until Sept. 1. Fishing for rockfish and lingcod has been spotty recently when anglers can get out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish was recently increased to 7. But anglers must release all copper, quillback or China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day. Anglers may harvest 1 cabezon per day as part of your general marine fish daily limit.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Surfperch anglers are reporting limited success fishing the ocean beaches using sand shrimp or Berkley Gulp sand worms.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Plat I is open to the public for fishing and launching boats.
Warmwater fishing should be good, but likely better in the morning before the heat of the day. Plat I is a great place for disabled anglers with good access from the parking lot to the lake.
This reservoir was stocked with trout the last week of April. This is the last time it will be stocked this year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely wouldn’t survive the summer months. Last updated 8/5/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: trout, bass
Summer time in the Smith River means trout and bass. Some areas in the Smith are open for retention of trout so check the regulations before going out. Smallmouth fishing should be good right now as well. The river is fairly low and clear. Smaller presentations are better in low clear water.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 7/29/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
High lakes can be a great idea for this time of year. The mosquitos may be annoying, but fishing has been pretty good with some anglers limiting out on larger-size trout. Flies and small lures are always a good bet.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in June. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 7/29/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook fishing is open, most anglers are fishing in the ocean or bay. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year.
Bass fishing is great right now. A recent report had a boat with over 200 bass brought to the boat.
Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries, it is catch-and-release only on the mainstem. Last updated 8/5/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
The river is warming up, which may be slowing the bite. Summer steelhead should be around, but only a few are being caught.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly. Last updated 7/22/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: bass, trout
There are consistently good reports on bass fishing in the South Umpqua. Trout is catch-and-release for the South Umpqua Basin. The mainstem and tributaries above Jackson Creek Bridge are closed year-round. Last updated 7/22/20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.