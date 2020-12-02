SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Cooler weather may slow the bite for warmwater species. No recent reports; however, it might still be worth a trip. Last updated 12/2/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
With cooler dry weather this week, the bite might be light. There should be some trout still in Cooper.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 12/2/20.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: steelhead
Temporary wild fall Chinook regulations are in effect starting Aug. 1 for salmon anglers fishing in the Coquille Basin. The entire Coquille Basin is closed to retention of adult wild Chinook Aug. 1–Dec 31. Anglers may harvest hatchery Chinook but must fish downstream of Hwy 101 bridge or can angle from the bank in Randolph Slough between sign markers located at the West and East ends of the slough.
Steelhead anglers should start fishing near the town of Coquille. Anglers fishing this part of the river have the best luck plunking with Spin-glos along with eggs or shrimp.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is now closed until next spring Last updated 12/2/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
It appears the lake is beginning to ice over, which means anglers might not be able to access the lake until it thaws or freezes over completely.
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps. Seasonal closures are occurring for campgrounds and boat launches. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 12/2/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
No recent reports from Galesville. Cooler, dry weather likely means a light bit at Galesville.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 12/2/20.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
There may be some snow that makes access more difficult, but there should still be some trout around for anglers to target.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 12/2/20.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information. The latest info is that both the resort and the campgrounds are closed
Accessing the reservoir might tough, as well, due to winter conditions. Fishing is likely slow, but some fish should be in the upper portions of the reservoir. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 12/2/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, surfperch
Bottomfishing is open to all depths although the ocean has been pretty rough lately keeping most anglers from getting out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish was increased to 7 through the end of the year. But anglers must release all cabezon, copper, quillback and China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Angler should plan on cool weather this weekend. So fishing could be good during any part of the day.
Plat I provides some of the best disabled access in the area. Last updated 11/18/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: steelhead
The river is running low and clear, so anlgers should focus on deeper sections. Salmon fishing closed at the end of November, which is when steelhead fishing opened.
Trout season ended in the Smith River Basin after Sept. 15.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 12/2/20
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Some areas of the Umpqua National Forest are closed currently due to wildfire impacts in the area. It appears most of the high lakes and forebays were not impacted by the fires directly. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for updates.
Fall can be a fantastic time to fish the high lakes, but with recent snow fall, some lakes may be difficult to access. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 12/2/20
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead
Steelhead season starts after Thanksgiving on the Umpqua. Don’t forget to turn in hatchery winter steelhead snouts for a chance to win a gift card. Coho should also be in the river, but only fin-clipped fish are allowed to be retained.
Bass fishing is likely going to slow with cold conditions.
Trout fishing is closed until the opener in May. Last updated 12/2/20
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access to the North Umpqua is limited with the closure of areas in the Umpqua National Forest and on private lands around the fire. No recent fishing reports.
Winter Steelhead should start showing up in the North later in December. Don’t forget to turn in snouts from hatchey Winter Steelhead snouts for a chance to win a gift card.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam). These areas may be tough to access during the winter month. Check the fishing regulations to see which areas are open.
Note that as of Oct 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly. Last updated 12/2/20
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: Winter Steelhead
Winter Steelhead season usually doesn’t pick up till later in the month, but there should be a few starting to return. Don’t forget to turn in snout from hatchery Winter Steelhead for a chance to win a gift card. Last updated 12/2/20
Umpqua winter steelhead study
Anglers who catch a hatchery winter steelhead in the Umpqua Basin are being asked to turn in the snouts from those fish. Some of these snouts contain small tags. Anglers who turn in snouts that contain these tags will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card. Snouts may be turned in at barrels located around the basin, Sportsman’s Warehouse in Roseburg, or the Roseburg ODFW office. Tags obtained from the fish will inform ODFW on the best release strategy for juveniles to provide the most fish back to anglers in the future.
