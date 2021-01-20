FISHING
SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
Although the rain has subsided, Ben Irving can stay muddy for extended periods in the winter due to runoff. Fishing can still be good for anglers who exercise some patience. Last updated 1/20/21.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Cooler dry weather will make the trip to Cooper a little nicer than the rain. There should be some trout and salmon juvies around for the willing angler.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 1/20/21.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: steelhead
Drift boat and bank anglers were catching hatchery steelhead on the South Fork Coquille River this past weekend. With the recent rains the steelhead rivers in the Coquille Basin will likely be high and muddy into the weekend. Last updated 1/13/21.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Colder weather will help the lake to stay frozen. Anglers were catching some trout through the ice when it was frozen earlier this season.
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps. Seasonal closures are occurring for campgrounds and boat launches. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 1/20/21.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
Bass and trout are in their winter modes. Light tackle can help anglers feel the subtle bites from trout during this time of year.
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 1/20/21.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
A recent report said the road was open up to the lakes, but there was some ice on both lakes. Anglers may be able to toss a line if the ice breaks up with warmer weather.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 1/13/21.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information. The latest info is that both the resort and the campgrounds are closed
Snow may make accessing the lake difficult unless you have a snowmobile. Brown trout and kokanee like are wrapping up their spawning and less fish may be available for anglers. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 1/13/21.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, surfperch
Bottomfishing is open to all depths, although the ocean has been very rough lately keeping anglers from getting out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish is 6 fish, which includes a one fish sub-bag limit for China, copper, and quillback rockfish. Anglers can still harvest 2 lingcod per day. Anglers must release all cabezon through June.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
The ocean has been too rough to fish for surfperch. When the ocean swells are calmer, surfperch anglers are having some success on the beaches using sand shrimp or Berkley Gulp sand worms. Last updated 1/6/21.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Cool and dry weather this weekend will make a trip to Plat I a good idea. Anglers could consider a “Cast and Blast” On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through Jan, 31, when the reservoir is open to waterfowl hunting. Anglers could cast a line while waiting for ducks to come in.
Plat I offers some of the best disabled access in the area. Last updated 1/20/21.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: steelhead
The Smith often clears faster than other rivers in the Umpqua. Steelhead should be found throughout the river up the deadline at Sisters Creek. The Smith is a great catch-and-release fishery.
Trout season is closed until May 22.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 1/13/21.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Some areas of the Umpqua National Forest are closed currently due to wildfire impacts in the area. It appears most of the high lakes and forebays were not impacted by the fires directly. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for updates.
Winter can be a tough time to access the lakes with snow at the higher elevations. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 12/23/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead
The river should be falling into shape for the weekend. The steelhead season is off to a slower start, but anglers are catching them throughout the main. Don’t forget to turn in hatchery winter steelhead snouts for a chance to win a gift card (see note below.)
Bass fishing is likely going to slow with cold conditions.
Trout fishing is closed until the opener in May. Last updated 1/20/21.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access to the North Umpqua is limited with the closure of areas in the Umpqua National Forest and other lands near the forest.
There have been some good reports coming from the North, with anglers catching some nice steelhead. Remember to turn in snouts from hatchery fish for a chance to win a $50 gift card (see below).
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam). These areas may be tough to access during the winter months. Check the fishing regulations to see which areas are open.
Note that as of Oct 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly. Last updated 1/13/21.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: winter Steelhead
Steelhead fishing will be a bit challenging this weekend as the river is clearing and getting low. The lower sections will be better for boat anglers. A few nice steelhead are being caught throughout the river. Don’t forget to turn in snout from hatchery winter steelhead for a chance to win a gift card (see note below). Last updated 1/20/21.
NOTE: Umpqua winter steelhead study
Anglers who catch a hatchery winter steelhead in the Umpqua Basin are being asked to turn in the snouts from those fish. Some of these snouts contain small tags. Anglers who turn in snouts that contain these tags will be entered into a raffle for a $50 gift card. Snouts may be turned in at barrels located around the basin, Sportsman’s Warehouse in Roseburg, or the Roseburg ODFW office. Tags obtained from the fish will inform ODFW on the best release strategy for juveniles to provide the most fish back to anglers in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.