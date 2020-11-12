SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
A lot of rain in the forecast, which might slow the bite for the warmwater species. There should still be some trout swimming around. No recent reports; however, it might still be worth a trip. Last updated 11/11/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Anglers are still finding trout willing to bite in Cooper. Lots of rain might mean smaller crowds.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 11/11/20.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: salmon, trout
The temporary regulation allowing the use of spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass in the Coquille River system ended on Oct. 31.
Temporary wild fall Chinook regulations are in effect starting Aug. 1 for salmon anglers fishing in the Coquille Basin. The entire Coquille Basin is closed to retention of adult wild Chinook Aug 1 – Dec 31. Anglers may harvest hatchery Chinook but must fish downstream of Hwy 101 bridge or can angle from the bank in Randolph Slough between sign markers located at the West and East ends of the slough.
Fishing for hatchery Chinook salmon has been slow.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is now closed until next spring Last updated 11/4/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps. Seasonal closures are occurring for campgrounds and boat launches. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
With a chance of snow this weekend at Diamond only the hearty will be on the lake. The latest reports have folks still catching a few at Diamond. Cold weather usually means light bites.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 11/11/20.
The Umpqua National Forest, Diamond Lake Ranger District, is temporarily closing Forest Service Rd. 34 just past the juncture of Rd 34. and Toketee Lake Campground Rd. beginning Nov. 9 until approximately Nov. 20 to install a wildlife passage for a species of interest.
During the closure there are two recommended detours around the construction area. Take Medicine Creek Rd. (FS 4775) to the FS 3402. Or take Hwy 138 east to Birds Point Rd. (Rd. 2610,) travel 4 miles and turn left onto Rd. 3401 for another 10 miles to the Toketee-Rigdon Rd.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
No recent reports from Galesville, however, with the lake very low, fish should be more concentrated. Bass fishing might taper off with cooler wet weather.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 11/11/20.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
Fishing might be a bit slow with cool and wet weather on its way. There will likely be snow at both locations this weekend.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 11/4/20.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
The brown trout and Kokanee are likely focused in the upper portion of the reservoir. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 10/28/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Bottomfishing is open to all depths. The daily bag limit for marine fish was increased to 7 through the end of the year. But anglers must release all cabezon, copper, quillback and China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Angler should plan on cool, wet weather this weekend.
Plat I provides some of the best disabled access in the area. Most anglers target bass during this time of the year. The best time would be in the morning before the heat of the day. Last updated 11/11/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Chinook
With a fair amount of rain in the forecast, most salmon are likely going to be on the move. There might be a few still around willing to bite, but most anglers stop fishing for Chinook in November. Salmon fishing closes at the end of November, when steelhead fishing opens.
Trout season ended in the Smith River Basin after Sept. 15. Smallmouth fishing is also now limited to below Spencer Creek on the main and Johnson Creek on the North Fork Smith.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 11/11/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Some areas of the Umpqua National Forest are closed currently due to wildfires in the area. It appears most of the high lakes and forebays were not impacted by the fires directly. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for updates.
Fall can be a fantastic time to fish the high lakes, but with cooler wet weather on the way some lakes may be difficult to access. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
The Umpqua National Forest, Diamond Lake Ranger District, is temporarily closing Forest Service Rd. 34 just past the juncture of Rd 34. and Toketee Lake Campground Rd. beginning Nov. 9 until approximately Nov. 20 to install a wildlife passage for a species of interest.
During the closure there are two recommended detours around the construction area. Take Medicine Creek Rd. (FS 4775) to the FS 3402. Or take Hwy 138 east to Birds Point Rd. (Rd. 2610,) travel 4 miles and turn left onto Rd. 3401 for another 10 miles to the Toketee-Rigdon Rd.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 11/11/20
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook are distributed throughout the Umpqua. Anglers are finding some from the mouth to the confluence with the North and South. With increased flows salmon should be on the move. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year. Coho should also be in the river, but only fin-clipped fish are allowed to be retained.
Bass fishing is likely going to slow with more water moving through.
Trout fishing closes Oct. 31 of every year. Last updated 11/11/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access to the North Umpqua is limited with the closure of areas in the Umpqua National Forest and on private lands around the fire. No recent fishing reports.
There might still be a few summer steelhead around, but most should be moving toward spawning grounds.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly. Last updated 11/11/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: CLOSED
The entire South Umpqua and tributaries closed after Sept. 15 as part of the annual closure to protect salmon. Last updated 9/16/20
