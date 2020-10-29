SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
With the cooler weather the bite should be on for most of the day at Ben Irving. No recent reports; however, but it’s still worth a trip. Last updated 10/28/20
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
Anglers are still finding trout and bass willing to bite in Cooper. Cooler weather likely means the bite could be any time of day.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 10/28/20.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: salmon, trout
The temporary regulation allowing the use of spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass in the Coquille River system will end after Oct. 31. Fishing for smallmouth bass after Oct. 31 will remain open in areas of the river that are open to salmon or steelhead fishing.
Temporary wild fall Chinook regulations are in effect starting Aug. 1 for salmon anglers fishing in the Coquille Basin. The entire Coquille Basin is closed to retention of adult wild Chinook Aug 1 – Dec 31. Anglers may harvest hatchery Chinook but must fish downstream of Hwy 101 bridge or can angle from the bank in Randolph Slough between sign markers located at the West and East ends of the slough.
Fishing for hatchery Chinook salmon has been slow.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is open through Oct. 31. Last updated 10/21/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
According to the latest information from the US Forest Service, Diamond Lake is now back open. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Weather should be very cold this week at Diamond, but the trout seem to still be biting.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 10/28/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
No recent reports from Galesville, however, with the lake very low, fish should be more concentrated. This might make them easier to find.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 10/28/20.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
It appears that the lakes are open to fishing and anglers should be able to drive Little River Road to the lakes. Please mind the closures in the area.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Fishing should be great as trout should be biting in the cooler weather. Fall can be a great time for trout fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 10/28/20.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
The brown trout and Kokanee are likely focused in the upper portion of the reservoir. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 10/28/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Bottomfishing is open to all depths. The daily bag limit for marine fish was increased to 7 through the end of the year. But anglers must release all cabezon, copper, quillback and China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Anglers are still finding bass and trout willing to bite in Plat I.
Plat I provides some of the best disabled access in the area. Most anglers target bass during this time of the year. The best time would be in the morning before the heat of the day. Last updated 10/28/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Chinook,
Chinook should be holding in tidewater waiting for the next rain. There are a good number of anglers trying their luck in the estuary. Most anglers use a bobber and egg setup.
Trout season ended in the Smith River Basin after Sept. 15. Smallmouth fishing is also now limited to below Spencer Creek on the main and Johnson Creek on the North Fork Smith.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 10/28/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Some areas of the Umpqua National Forest are closed currently due to wildfires in the area. It appears most of the high lakes and forebays were not impacted by the fires directly. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for updates.
Fall can be a fantastic time to fish the high lakes. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond was recently stocked with trophy trout and offers excellent bank fishing opportunities. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 10/14/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook are distributed throughout the Umpqua. Anglers are finding some from the mouth to the confluence with the North and South. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year. Coho should also be in the river, but only fin-clipped fish are allowed to be retained.
Bass fishing continues to be good. Anglers continue to catch fish throughout the main.
Trout fishing closes Oct. 31 of every year. Last updated 10/28/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access to the North Umpqua is limited with the closure of areas in the Umpqua National Forest and on private lands around the fire. No recent fishing reports.
Steelhead fishing should be good where access is allowed.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, artificial fly. Last updated 10/28/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: CLOSED
The entire South Umpqua and tributaries closed after Sept. 15 as part of the annual closure to protect salmon. Last updated 9/16/20
