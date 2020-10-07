SOUTHWEST REGION
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie
With a lot of rain in the forecast, trout fishing could pick up. It’s been a little while since the last stocking, but there should still be plenty of trout around. Last updated 10/7/20.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts
There should still be some trophy trout running around Cooper and smallmouth fishing should be good as well. Cooler and rainy weather should mean some good fishing.
Beginning in 2016, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles (20,000 coho in 2019). These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches. Last updated 10/7/20.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: striped bass, smallmouth bass, salmon, trout
Smallmouth bass have started to transition to their fall/wintering holes. There far fewer bass in the shallower water but you can see some larger concentrations of bass in some of the deeper pools. Anglers are having the best success using a worm on a plain hook. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on bass in the Coquille River.
The temporary regulation allowing the use of spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass in the Coquille River system will end after Oct. 31. This unique fishing opportunity is one of many efforts to reduce the impact of illegally introduced bass on Chinook populations.
Temporary wild fall Chinook regulations are in effect starting Aug. 1 for salmon anglers fishing in the Coquille Basin. The entire Coquille Basin is closed to retention of adult wild Chinook Aug 1 – Dec 31. Anglers may harvest hatchery Chinook but must fish downstream of Hwy 101 bridge or can angle from the bank in Randolph Slough between sign markers located at the West and East ends of the slough.
A few hatchery Chinook salmon have been caught downstream of Hwy 101 on the Coquille River recently. Most anglers trolling downstream of Hwy 101 have been hooking into wild coho salmon but there is no wild coho harvest this year in the Coquille.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers is open through October 31. Some anglers are reporting catching large sea-run cutthroat in the upper Coquille estuary. Last updated 9/30/20.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout
According to the latest information from the US Forest Service, Diamond Lake is now back open. Reports from before the fire suggest anglers focus on areas around the streams that feed the lake. Anglers said they were doing very well while fly-fishing. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camps and ramps.
Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 9/30/20.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass
No recent reports from Galesville, however, with cool wet weather it should be a great option for anglers this week.
The current info from Douglas County Parks is the parks are open. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest. Last updated 10/7/20.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout
It appears that the lakes are open to fishing and anglers should be able to drive Little River Road to the lakes. Please mind the closures in the area.
The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites due to COVID-19. Anglers should be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-496-3532) for information on camp and ramp closures.
Fishing should be great with warmer air temps, but cooler water temps. Fall can be a great time for trout fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day. Last updated 9/30/20.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee
It appears that anglers can access Lemolo Reservoir now with the new closure info from US Forest Service. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Contact the resort at 541-643-0750 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
A recent report stated that fishing was great at Lemolo. Lemolo was stocked with 1,000 trophy trout about a month ago so fishing could be good. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day, with only one of those measuring over 20 inches. Last update 9/30/20.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: bottomfish, salmon, halibut, surfperch
Bottomfishing is open to all depths. The daily bag limit for marine fish was increased to 7 through the end of the year. But anglers must release all cabezon, copper, quillback and China rockfish when fishing from a boat.
Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year-round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, chillipepper, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
Surfperch anglers are having some success on the beaches using sand shrimp or Berkley Gulp sand worms.
The ocean Non-Selective Coho is closed for the season. Ocean Chinook salmon fishing is open from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain through Oct. 31. Ocean salmon fishing is closed from Humbug Mountain to the OR/CA Border.
The Nearshore Halibut season for the Central Coast Subarea is open 7 days a week, inside the 40-fathom line, through the earlier of the quota of 32,591 pounds or Oct. 31. As of Sept. 20, there is 29 percent of the quota remaining.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout
Bass fishing is likely going to start slowing down with cooler water temperatures.
Plat I provides some of the best disabled access in the area. Most anglers target bass during this time of the year. The best time would be in the morning before the heat of the day. Last updated 10/7/20.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Chinook,
A few anglers are picking up some salmon. Traditionally this a troll fishery, but there are some spots to throw spinners from the bank and some anglers use a bobber and egg setup. Trout season ended in the Smith River Basin after Sept. 15. Smallmouth fishing is also now limited to below Spencer Creek on the main and Johnson Creek on the North Fork Smith.
The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 9/16/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout
Some areas of the Umpqua National Forest are closed currently due to wildfires in the area. Some of the lakes have been impacted by fire. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for updates.
Fall can be a fantastic time to fish the high lakes. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond was recently stocked with trophy trout and offers excellent bank fishing opportunities. There are also bass and other warmwater fish available.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Last updated 9/30/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Chinook, bass, trout
Chinook fishing is open and anglers are finding a few in the lower estuary and even all the way up to River Forks. Check restrictions for 2020 fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua is restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year. Coho should also be in the river, but only fin-clipped fish are allowed to be retained.
Bass fishing continues to be good. Anglers continue to catch fish throughout the main.
Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries, it is catch-and-release only on the mainstem. Last updated 9/23/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: steelhead, trout
Access to the North Umpqua is limited with the closure of areas in the Umpqua National Forest and other public and private lands around the fire. No recent fishing reports.
Steelhead fishing should be good when the lands open back up to the public.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly. Anglers may use a weighted fly after Sept. 30. Last updated 10/7/20.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: CLOSED
The entire South Umpqua and tributaries closed after Sept. 15 as part of the annual closure to protect salmon. Last updated 9/16/20
