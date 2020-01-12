Welcome to a New Year!
They say by now, the vast majority of New Year’s resolutions have already been broken. I guess there is always next year! When it comes to other new things this year, ODFW has plenty you need to pay attention to.
The first thing is mainly for hunters. In the 2020 regulations, there are multiple changes. Remember, all changes are marked in Yellow, just like a highlighter.
Let me highlight a few changes here: Leftover tags are no longer allowed as additional tags; you can no longer possess or use commercial cervid elk urine; Western Oregon Deer Tags have changed to “one buck with visible antler”; Cascade Elk Tag boundary stops at the Pacific Crest Trail; and several other boundary definitions.
It is worth the read and very important to do so. If your favorite hunting area for Cascade elk was the LaPine area, now you would be in violation which could ruin your future hunting experiences.
Now for fishing, there are no major changes — just the normal year to year date changes. The reason there are so many hunting changes is because they have been meeting and looking over those regulations the last several years and this is what they have concluded. There are several new hunts, combined hunts and eliminated hunts, statewide and in Douglas County.
One major change, related to angling, is a Marine Board change. There is a new permit that is required for all non-motorized boats 10 feet or longer including drift boats, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, inflatables, etc.
The Aquatic Invasive Species Permit (AIS) still applies to all out of state boats coming into Oregon and is still included and covers boats that are registered.
One big change that we don’t have to do is the new tagging system. It is no longer new and some bugs have been worked out of it. I am hoping that this year goes much smoother for everyone in regards to tagging and understanding how it works. We are available to help with ideas if you need it.
Even though your New Year’s resolution may already be over, the new laws aren’t. If any of them cause confusion, try us, we might be able to help or point you in the right direction. Our goal is to help you comply and understand them not to trick you with them. Hopefully you can find a new hunt that suits you better than other ones did before.
- Please take the time and get yourself educated before planning this year’s hunting activities. If you have questions you can reach us at 677 on your mobile phone or email me at aaron.baimbridge@osp.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.