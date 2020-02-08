The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be quite as high as expected.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer.
That’s a major drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.
The reason for the drop appears to be a deadline missed by Forest Service officials, but there were multiple factors at play, officials said.
The permit system is intended to limit overcrowding and environmental damage in 450,000 acres of Oregon’s most beautiful but fragile backcountry.
Permits will go on sale at Recreation.gov beginning April 7 and be required from May 22 to Sept. 25, even though some key questions about the system still need to be finalized.
Under the limited entry system approved earlier this year, each trailhead in the three wilderness areas will have a quota of permits people must buy before entering.
For example, at Marion Lake Trailhead in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, there will be 10 overnight group permits and 40 day-use permits available each day.
At less-traveled trailheads, where crowds haven’t been a major issue, a permit will be required for an overnight trip but not a day hike.
The Forest Service originally planned to require an additional fee with the permits that would pay for enforcement of the expansive new system.
That led to the proposal for the permits to cost around $4 to $11 per person, per day, with prices getting steeper for people that backpacked for multiple days. The plan was largely opposed in over 13,000 public comments.
But beyond the comments, it appears one reason the Forest Service couldn’t move forward with the plan is because of a missed deadline.
“As you know, we cannot implement a fee without the required 6 month notice period officially published in the Federal Register,” said an email obtained by the Statesman Journal and written by Lisa Machnik, staff officer for Deschutes National Forest. “Thus, at this point in early February, it is not realistic for the Forests to implement a fee this year.”
Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said the issue with the register was one aspect of the decision, in addition to the volume of comments.
“In the end, it was primarily a decision made because we realized that we were taking on a completely new system that had a lot of complexity,” Deschutes National Forest spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean said.
Some worried that the Forest Service would just try to add increased fees next year, but Nelson-Dean said that wasn’t the case.
“We have made a decision for now,” Nelson-Dean said. “If we decide to do something in the future it would be another very public process.”
The Forest Service had planned to use those fees on trail maintenance, education and an increased ranger presence to enforce the new system.
Now, the Forest Service won’t take in any additional money to support the system. The $1 and $6 cost is a processing fee charged by Recreation.Gov, a vendor owned by Booz Allen Hamilton that distributes all permits and reservations on federal lands.
“We will enforce and support the new system using our current staff and volunteers,” Nelson-Dean said. “With (additional) funding we would be able to do more; however, after many internal discussions we decided we needed to focus our energy on implementing the limited entry system at this time.”
