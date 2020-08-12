The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced earlier this week it will not require fishing tags or licenses for anglers on Saturday or Sunday.
The second Free Fishing Weekend of the year — a third will take place in November — means no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab or clam in Oregon. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Although nonresidents can also fish for free Aug. 15 and 16, there are still special restrictions in place on the coast due to COVID-19. Currently, clamming and mussel harvesting is closed to nonresidents coastwide.
Crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the Oregon coast but is closed to nonresidents in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon Nonresidents may crab in bays and estuaries north of Cape Falcon e.g. Necanium River estuary.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture's Shellfish safety hotline can be reached at 1-800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page before you head out. The ODA regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
Information: www.myodfw.com.
