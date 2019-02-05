Friend of the Umpqua Hiking Club will venture south on Saturday to hike a section of the Rogue River Trail.
The club will hike the 7-mile out-and-back Graves Creek section along the cliffs of the Rogue River. The turnaround point will be the Whiskey Creek Cabin, which provides a look into what life along the Rogue River was like for early settlers.
A carpool meets at 8 a.m. from the Douglas County Courthouse parking lot. Dress for the weather and bring lunch and well-fitting boots.
Information: Brad Bishop, 541-234-6898.
