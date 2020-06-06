Hunter education classes will resume in Oregon on June 13, with safety measures in place to protect both students and volunteer instructors.
The latest classes and field days available can be found at myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-field-days. Students can choose to take a conventional class or finish most of the class independently by workbook or online and take a field day. More classes and field days will be added later, the ODFW said in a press release.
ODFW is taking a number of steps to protect both students and teachers participating in classes/field days. Class size will be restricted to 25 students/parents, and instructors will be encouraged to break the class into even smaller groups where possible.
Social distance will be maintained except during those brief moments when closer distance is needed to safely handle firearms. All students and volunteer instructors will be required to wear a mask during the class. Hand sanitizer will be available for everyone, and firearms and any other shared materials will be wiped down before being handled by a new student.
“The safety of our instructors and students is the No. 1 priority for ODFW,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator. “We thank all our students and instructors for helping protect themselves and others by following these classroom rules—and of course, not coming to the class at all if they are sick.”
All ODFW outdoor education classes have been cancelled since March due to the pandemic—including hunter education, which is required to hunt in Oregon for anyone age 17 and under.
