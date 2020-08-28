Douglas Forest Protective Association is asking hunters and other forest users to know about fire restrictions before heading into the woods.
Public Use Restrictions went into effect June 15 and restrict or prohibit high-risk fire activities, such as smoking, fires and off-road driving.
The reminder comes just before the opening weekend of bow season.
All vehicles must have a good working exhaust system, stay on improved roads and have an ax, shovel and a gallon of water or fire extinguisher.
A list of BLM specific fire restrictions can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/yyqggex7.
For a complete list of DFPA’s Public Use Restrictions, visit www.dfpa.net/public-fire-restrictions or call DFPA’s information line at 541-672-0379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.