Hunting and fishing restrictions on out-of-state residents in Oregon were lifted this past weekend, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife giving the go-ahead for non-Oregon residents starting Tuesday.
ODFW is lifting the non-resident restrictions in line with some loosening of restrictions on outdoor recreation in the state and region. Washington state will also reopen to most fishing on Tuesday.
Recreational clamming and crabbing, however, will remain closed to non-residents until further notice.
Oregon and Washington will also reopen salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Wednesday, May 13.
The ODFW said in a press release that due to concerns about increased travel to the coast during the summer months while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, crabbing and clamming will remain closed to non-residents for now. Oregon residents who do not live on the coast should also not travel there to crab or clam when the Stay Home, Save Lives restrictions against travel are in effect. Beach access may also be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.