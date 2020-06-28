Hunting, fishing opportunities aplenty in Douglas County

It’s safe to say Douglas County has more than a dozen places to go hunting and fishing.
Or two dozen. Or even three dozen.
In all, the Oregon county with enough square mileage to nearly match the state of Connecticut easily has four-dozen established fishing spots within its borders. To accompany that, there’s boundless amounts of land in the county where hunting for deer, elk or other species is accessible.
The following are among the many spots in the area where local or out-of-town people can try their luck on a lake or river or do their best to fill their freezers after snagging a deer or gamebird:
Fishing
AMACHER COUNTY PARKFish: Salmon, steelhead
What’s available: Boat ramp and some bank access on the North Umpqua River.
Directions: Take Interstate 5 to exit 129. Turn right at the intersection to Oregon Highway 99 and make your first right after going over the bridge.
CLEVELAND RAPIDS PARKFish: Salmon, steelhead, bass shad
What’s available: Boat launch and bank access for steelhead and salmon.
Directions: Take Interstate 5 to exit 129. Turn right at the intersection to Oregon Highway 99, then turn right onto Del Rio Road. Go 4.5 miles and take a right onto Garden Valley Road. Go about 2.5 miles and keep left at the fork before turning left onto Cleveland Rapids Road. Go about 1 mile to the boat ramp on the left.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIRFish: Trout, bass, bluegill
What’s available: Boat ramps, docks, bank fishing and day-use parks.
Directions: Take Interstate 5 to exit 136, then turn east onto West Central Avenue. Turn right on Waite Street, then left on Southside Road. Follow the signs to the reservoir.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR, AZALEAFish: Trout, landlocked coho, bass, blugill
What’s available: Boat ramp, playground, bnk access, trails
Directions: Take Interstate 5 to exit 88, Azalea/Galesville Reservoir. Turn east on Azalea Glen Road, then continue onto upper Cow Creek Road for 7 1/2 miles. Campgrounds, playgrounds and a boat-ramp parking lot will be on the right.
SUSAN CREEK CAMPGROUNDFish: Steelhead, trout
What’s available: Bank fishing, raft launch, waterfall, hiking trail.
Directions: From Roseburg, head east on Oregon Highway 138E/N.E. Diamond Lake Boulevard. Continue past Glide for approximately 29.5 miles. Follow the signs. The campground will be on the right, and the hiking trail will be on the left.
Hunting
Douglas County has four primary hunting zones in the Melrose (southwestern), Tioga (northwestern) Indigo (northeastern) and Dixon (southeastern), with the Siuslaw zone dipping into the northernmost tip of northwest Douglas County. Here are good places to go during appropriate seasons based on licenses and harvests reported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2019:
Black bear: The most popular and successful zone is Tioga, where approximately 490 licensed hunters came away with an 18% success rate.
Elk, rifle season: Both the Melrose and Tioga zones saw high harvest counts for trophy elk, with 34 six-point buck harvests and 117 five-point bucks recorded in 2019. The overall success rate was extremely high, however, due to private hunts.
Deer, rifle season: The Melrose zone saw better than a 50% overall success rate, including 22 of the Southwest Zones’s 61 confirmed four-point buck harvests.
Note: Information on other hunting seasons can be found at www.myodfw.com.
