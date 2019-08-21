Java Run, in partnership with the Josh Bidwell Foundation, is hosting its second annual 5K Twilight fun run on Saturday.
The run will start at 6 p.m. at the Java Run location on Harvard Avenue and will pass by local breweries as runners make their way to the finish line.
Registration is $35 for adults. Registration starts at 4 p.m. Saturday. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available at the various stops.
A block party will take place at the finish line at the Java Run Express on Diamond Lake Boulevard with bouncy houses, food trucks and brew samples.
The event is a fundraiser for the Josh Bidwell Foundation's scholarships for students affected by cancer. Additionally, funds will support the new Farm 2 Fighter program to provide seasonal produce baskets for patients undergoing treatment at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg.
