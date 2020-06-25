PORTLAND —Illegal shark fin sales in a Portland grocery store marks the first conviction under an Oregon law that prohibits possession, sale, trade or distribution of shark fins. The June 4 conviction calls into play a law created in 2011 to preserve vulnerable shark populations.
Agnes Yu, 52, of Happy Valley, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing, selling, or trading shark fin, after selling dried shark fin through Wing Ming Herbs, a specialty food store in SE Portland that she and her husband own. She was sentenced to 12 months bench probation, $1,000 in fines and $360 in restitutions for the Class A Misdemeanor.
The case was prosecuted by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the Environmental and Cultural Resources Enforcement Unit of the Oregon Department of Justice. The plea and sentencing, presided over by the Hon. Christopher Marshall, concluded and investigation that lasted over a year and involved Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers (OSP F and W), and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). An undercover informant was instrumental in discovering and then making the case.
Shark fin is a delicacy in some cultures and broth made with the fin is traditional fare for weddings and other occasions. Large single fins are most prized, with trimmings from those fins creating a lesser product. DNA testing of the dried fins from Wing Ming Herbs returned trimmings from five shark species: Blue shark, black-nose shark, Caribbean sharp-nosed shark, small tail shark and small eye hammerhead shark.
Blue sharks are native to Oregon waters. NOAA’s test results did not distinguish whether the blue shark in the packages was from Oregon waters or elsewhere in the Pacific.
