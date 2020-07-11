The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a Climate and Ocean Change Policy on Friday on a unanimous vote, making them the first state fish and wildlife commission in the nation to adopt such a measure.
The policy, ODFW said, will be the framework under which the agency will evaluate the impacts of climate change on the resources under its stewardship, adopt management practices to safeguard those resources and minimize the impacts to communities that depend on these resources. It also includes an ambitious goal for ODFW’s operations to reach carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.
“I am proud that our agency is out front with this,” ODFW Commissioner Greg Wolley said during the hearing and testimony portion of Friday’s meeting. “It’s causing other states in the U.S. to look at us in developing their own climate-change plans.”
The policy aligns the Department with direction from Gov. Kate Brown’s Executive Order 20-04, Directing State Agencies to Take Actions to Reduce and Regulate Greenhouse Gas Emissions. It provides guidance on how climate change will be considered in planning, budgets, investments and policy making decisions as required by the governor’s executive order.
The adoption of a climate change policy by a state fish and wildlife commission is a first in the U.S. that ODFW is aware of.
“Our fish and wildlife are already feeling the impacts of climate and ocean change. The folks that hunt, fish or depend on healthy populations for their livelihoods are already feeling the impacts,” ODFW Director Curt Melcher said in a press release. “There is a lot we can do to minimize the impact of climate and ocean change in Oregon, and this policy lays out our strategy to do the work needed.”
The commission also amended regulations for commercial coastal pelagic species (Pacific sardine) to be consistent with federal guidelines. These regulations will continue the commercial fishing closure that began in July 2015 due to a large decline in Pacific sardine biomass, but a few small scale, limited sardine fisheries will continue.
In a discussion of other business, Commissioners further discussed the scope of the review of trap check regulations and on beaver management in Oregon they initiated last month. More discussion about the scope of the review and the individuals involved is planned for the coming months.
The budget does not include any fee increases on sport or commercial licenses in this budget cycle even though 2021 would typically be a year to raise fees to take effect in 2022 since the department adjusts fees every six yearsw, ODFW said in the release it will delay this and not request any fee increase of hunters, anglers or commercial fishermen until 2024 at the earliest.
