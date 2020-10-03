CENTRAL POINT — All angling in the Illinois River is closed through Nov. 30 between 8 Dollar Mountain Rd. Bridge and Green Bridge upstream to Pomeroy Dam near Cave Junction, according to a release from the Oregon Deparment of Fish and Wildlife.
The temporary closure began Oct. 1 and is meant to protect wild fall Chinook salmon in the upper river.
Chinook reach the Illinois Valley in October and November when the river is often at low flow, making these fish visible and susceptible to illegal snagging. The area is again in drought conditions and, since 2015, river flows have consistently been lower than normal in late summer and early fall. Fishery managers also expect a lower than average fall Chinook return this year.
A permanent rule change is anticipated in 2021 for the 2022 regulations, and public input will be taken during the annual angling rules process.
