The following is the Southwest Zone fishing report.
AGATE LAKE: The lake is 54 percent full. Bass fishing along the dam and crappie fishing with jigs near submerged willows will be good bets.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: Trout anglers have had the best success trolling lures in the deeper areas of the reservoir. The lake was last stocked the week of May 13 but there should be good numbers of trout around. Warmwater fishing should be good. Try fishing for bass at the head of the reservoir and shallow structure in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours using a slow retrieve.
BRADLEY LAKE: Bradley Lake was last stocked in May with legal-size rainbows and trophy trout. Trout anglers will need to fish in the deep water to catch trout this time of the year. Fishing for largemouth bass has been good. Bass are along the weedlines and anglers are using jigs, plastic worms, or topwater lures.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake was last stocked the last week of May. In the past two years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to five salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than eight inches.
Warmwater has been good with multiple reports of bass and bluegill. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
DIAMOND LAKE: Diamond Lake has been decent. Recent reports indicate most successful anglers are using flies with a quick retrieve or trolling. Others are having good success with floating bait off the bottom. If one technique isn’t working switch to something else. Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of five rainbow trout per day.
FORD’S POND: This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing has been good and can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have a good access point for larger boats.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: Galesville has been stocked with a lot of “trophy-size” trout this year and fishing has been good. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015. In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest.
Fishing for bass and other panfish has been good. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): Fishing for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good this time of year. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8-inches long, and only one trout over 20-inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: Fishing has been a little slow. The lake was last stocked in May. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of five per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-957-8354 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES: Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line through September. Fishing for lingcod and rockfish has been good when the ocean is calm enough to fish. The daily bag limit for marine fish is five, plus two lingcod. The retention of cabezon opened on July 1.
Anglers may also choose to fish the offshore longleader fishery outside of the 40-fathom regulatory line, which is open year round. The longleader fishery has a daily bag limit of 10 fish made of yellowtail, widow, canary, blue, deacon, redstripe, greenstripe, silvergray, and bocaccio rockfish. No other groundfish are allowed and offshore longleader fishing trips cannot be combined with traditional bottomfish, flatfish or halibut trips. Find information about a longleader setup here.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua: Smith River opened to catch-and-release fishing for trout beginning May 22. Please see the Southwest Zone regulation exceptions in the ODFW Sport Fishing Regulations book for more details.
Look for striped bass in the lower stretches of the river below Spencer Creek in the mainstem. Recent reports indicate some great fishing. The river is open in the tidewater portions for Chinook. There should be a few lurking in the lower sections.
TENMILE CREEK: Some warmwater fish come out of the lakes, and can be caught in Tenmile Creek.
TOKETEE LAKE: Fishing is open in Toketee year-round and starts getting better as we move into spring. Water levels can fluctuate, making launching boats difficult so contact the U.S. Forest Service at 541-498-2531 for lake level information.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: Recent reports have indicated some decent fishing at some of the high lakes. A small spinner or fly can be great choices. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may still be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt and Skookum lakes.
Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities and was stocked at the end of May. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: Some fall Chinook have been caught in the bay, and it should continue to improve as we get into August. Please note there is no retention of unclipped coho salmon in the river. The river regulations start at the tips of the jetties. Bass fishing has been good in most of the main.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: There have been some reports of anglers catching summer steelhead, but it has been slow. The North closed to all fishing for Chinook on July 1.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed. Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: Some stretches of the South are closed to fishing still. Please consult the fishing regulations for more info. Trout fishing in the entire basin is catch-and-release only. Bass fishing has been good throughout
WINCHESTER BAY: Fishing in the Triangle and South jetty has been successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.