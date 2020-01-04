Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said on Friday they’re seeking help — and offering incentives — with a multi-year research project to help improve winter steelhead fishing in the South Umpqua River.
Meghan Dugan, a spokeswoman with the ODFW, said the first harvested hatchery winter steelhead snouts have been collected. Anglers who catch a hatchery steelhead and return the snout to an ODFW collection barrel can win a $50 gift card if their fish is coded wire tagged. Monthly prize drawings run through April.
ODFW scans the snouts for coded wire tags in the second year of the project. Fish were tagged earlier this year and released in four groups at acclimation sites in Canyonville.
The contest is meant to encourage anglers to leave the snouts of harvested Umpqua Basin hatchery winter steelhead in collection barrels at popular boat ramps. Barrels are also in Roseburg at Sportsman’s Warehouse and the ODFW office on North Umpqua Highway. Bags and tags with date and location of harvest are in the barrels.
Dugan said the ODFW has collected six snouts, and three won $50 gift cards to Sportsman’s Warehouse in Roseburg.
STEP biologist Evan Leonetti said release timing is the most beneficial to anglers, particularly those fishing the South Umpqua River.
“Those tags tell us which release date and group gives a better return for anglers which is why it’s important to return snouts of harvested hatchery steelhead,” Leonetti said. “The potential to win a gift card is a bonus, and we hope to collect more snouts this year.”
Volunteers with a flexible schedule are needed to collect harvest information from winter steelhead anglers on the North and South Umpqua rivers. That information is used in conjunction with the coded wire tag data to better manage the hatchery fishery. Volunteers are also needed to check the collection barrels.
Volunteers must provide their own transportation and may be working alone or with a partner at boat ramps. The project runs the length of the winter steelhead season, ending about mid-April.
