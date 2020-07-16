Fishing limitations on wild spring Chinook Salmon imposed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have been lifted on the mainstem Umpqua River, and new rules have been put into place for the summer/fall season.
On July 1, ODFW started allowing anglers to harvest up to two adult salmon or steelhead per day but no more than one adult wild Chinook Salmon per day, with a limit of five for the season. Also allowed is the harvest of up to five jack salmon per day.
That’s a change from limits imposed during the winter an spring season that ended on June 30, when sparse fish counts from the Pacific Ocean to the South Umpqua River prompted the agency to prohibit the harvest of wild spring Chinook on the mainstem Umpqua for the first time.
The following is the weekly fishing report for much of Oregon’s Southwest Zone, which is compiled by fisheries and biologists in the area that extends from southern Lane County to the California border.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR — Douglas County Parks are open. Ben Irving should still be a good bet with lower temperatures than normal for this time of year. Try fishing early in the upper reservoir where new habitat structures are in place.
CHETCO RIVER— Water conditions have been very good this year. Anglers may want to try fishing the lower river for cutthroat before the river flows drop. Early mornings are the best.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR— Anglers are still picking up a few trout, but most anglers switch to warmwater fishing this time of year. Cooper has, in the past, been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to five salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8 inches.
COOS RIVER BASIN — Recently, the late mornings and afternoons have been very windy on the lower Coos Bay estuary, making it difficult to fish from a boat. When conditions are calm enough, anglers have been catching a few rockfish in the lower Coos Bay estuary fishing along the jetty and submerged rock structures. The daily bag limit for marine fish is five, of which only one can be a copper, quillback or China rockfish. Anglers are also allowed two lingcod per day. The harvest of one cabezon per day as part of your general marine fish daily limit of five fish opened on July 1. Anglers fishing in streams and rivers above tidewater are restricted to use flies and lures through the end of August. There is lots of public access to streams in the Elliott State Forest. Anglers will have best success in the deeper pools. With the recent hot weather, fishing will be best in the mornings and late evenings.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN —Smallmouth bass fishing continues to be good throughout the South Fork, Middle Fork and mainstem Coquille River. Smallmouth bass are biting on worms in the mainstem Coquille River while taking small crankbaits and spinners on the South Fork and Middle Fork. There are no daily bag limits or length limits on bass in the Coquille River. Thanks to new temporary regulations in Coquille River system, anglers can now use bait, spears and spear guns to harvest smallmouth bass. This unique fishing opportunity is one of many efforts to reduce the impact of illegally introduced bass on Chinook populations.
DIAMOND LAKE — Some of the Forest Service campgrounds are now open at Diamond Lake as well as some boat launches. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round. Anglers are doing fairly well. Recent reports indicate bait off the bottom was working well. The lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught. Last updated 7/8/20.
FISH LAKE — Fish Lake Marina is open, and the lake is 62 percent full. An algae bloom is starting, which will influence visibility. This facility has been very busy on weekends. Visitors should still heed social-distance warnings. Your best bet here is probably to fish from a boat to get away from the crowds along the northern shore. Bank anglers should fish a threaded nightcrawler under a bobber, or PowerBait from the bottom. Either should produce, especially with some fresh trout. Tiger trout, Chinook salmon, brook trout, and larger rainbow trout are available. Remember that tiger trout must be immediately released unharmed.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR — The lake level might be a bit low, but this can concentrate fish and increase anglers’ chances. Try fishing in the morning before it gets too warm. Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions. Check out the Lake Level Gage for more information. At Galesville, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20 inches long allowed for harvest.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County) — The USFS has closed the campgrounds at these sites. You may still be able to access the lakes from other areas. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on camp and ramp closures. Fishing should still be worth a trip up to the lakes as temperatures elsewhere may be a bit too high for trout fishing. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8 inches long, and only one trout over 20 inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR — The USFS has recently opened Poole Cr Campground. You may also be able to access the lake from other areas. There was a recent report of a blue green algae bloom. Anglers should check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on blooms as well as camp and ramp closures. Lemolo KOA is open. With recent stocking and other trout available, there should be some good fishing in Lemolo.
PACIFIC OCEAN AND BEACHES — Bottomfishing is restricted to inside the 40-fathom regulatory line until Sept. 1. Fishing for rockfish and lingcod has been spotty recently when anglers can get out on the ocean. The daily bag limit for marine fish is five of which only one can be a copper, quillback or China rockfish. Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day. Anglers may harvest 1 cabezon per day as part of your general marine fish daily limit of 5 fish. Anglers are also allowed 2 lingcod per day.
The ocean Selective Coho (fin-clipped) season opened on June 22 from Cape Falcon to the OR/CA Border. This area in the ocean is also open to harvest of Chinook salmon. The salmon bag limit is two salmon per day. Ocean salmon fishing for fin clipped coho and Chinook was good out of Winchester Bay this past weekend. As of July 5, there was 97 percent of the quota remaining.
PLAT I RESERVOIR — Plat I is open to the public for fishing and launching boats. Warmwater fishing should be good with moderate temperatures. This reservoir was stocked with trout the last week of April. This is the last time it will be stocked this year. With temperatures in excess of 80 in the summer, the trout likely wouldn’t survive the summer months.
SMITH RIVER, Umpqua — Summer time in the Smith River means trout and bass. Some areas in the Smith are open for retention of trout so check the regulations before going out. Smallmouth fishing should be good right now as well. The river is fairly low and clear. Smaller presentations are better in low clear water. A few anglers are still picking up striped bass as well. The Smith sees only light pressure for most of the season and can provide a great experience for anglers looking to get away from the crowds. Last updated 7/15/20.
TENMILE LAKES — Largemouth bass can be caught early mornings and late evenings in shallow water. During the middle of the day, bass can be caught in deeper water and in the shade of docks. Recent water temperatures have been between 70-75 degrees. Bluegills can be found feeding along the edges of the lily pads in the mornings and evenings. Bluegills can be caught on small jigs, worms on a small hook, or even on small wet flies and poppers. Yellow perch can be found on the outside edges of the weedlines in 7-12 feet of water. Trout fishing has slowed down with the warmer water temperatures. Anglers will have the best success fishing for trout in the deeper water and trolling slowly. Last updated 7/15/20.
UMPQUA HIKE-IN LAKES AND FOREBAYS — High lakes can be a great idea for this time of year. The mosquitos are just starting and fishing can be great when water temperatures are still on the cold side. Flies and small lures are always a good bet. Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt, Wolfe and Skookum lakes. Clearwater Forebay Two can be a great place to fish as well with brook trout and rainbow available. Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities was stocked in June.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM — Chinook fishing is open, but most anglers are fishing in the ocean or bay. Check restrictions for 2020 Fall Chinook before going out. The Umpqua in restricted to one unclipped Chinook per day and five per year. Steelhead should still be coming through, but most people are focusing on shad and bass. Trout fishing is open on the Main and its tributaries.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH — The river is cooler than recent years. Summer steelhead should be around, but only a few are being caught. Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed. Note that as of July 1, fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless, unweighted, artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH — Bass fishing throughout the South should be good. Trout is catch-and-release for the South Umpqua Basin. The mainstem and tributaries about Jackson Creek Bridge are closed year-round.
WILLOW LAKE — Facilities at Willow Lake are managed by Jackson County Parks. The boat ramp and all day use facilities, and camping are open. For more information please visit their website. Willow Lake is currently 98 percent full. Willow lake last received 4,000 stocked rainbow trout in mid-May, and plenty of trout earlier in the spring. There is no stocking planned until early fall. Bank access is available along the county road.
