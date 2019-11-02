Anglers and others interested in salmon and steelhead production in the Umpqua Basin are invited to meet Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist Evan Leonetti at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Forty Beer Company, 435 SE Jackson St., in Roseburg.
The ODFW said in a press release that Leonetti will offer a short slide show on fish production, monitoring, and upcoming volunteer opportunities. He will discuss a hatchery winter steelhead coded wire study to improve angling in the South Umpqua River.
The study, according to the release, depends on anglers removing the snout from harvested winter steelhead and placing it in specially marked barrels at popular boat ramps.
The goal is to adjust hatchery winter steelhead release timing to improve future angling, particularly in the South Umpqua River. Fish were tagged in February 2019 and released in both March and April from acclimation sites in Canyonville.
“Data from the coded wire tags helps us determine which of these releases gives anglers a better opportunity to land a hatchery winter steelhead,” Leonetti said.
Leonetti will provide results from last year’s initial research and recruit volunteers for this year. Volunteers are needed to collect snouts from barrels.
Other topics at themeeting, scheduled to run for one hour, will include salmon and steelhead monitoring through spawning surveys in Smith River and fish counting at traps in Galesville and Canyonville. These activities are also in need of volunteers, the release said.
Information: Evan Leonetti, 541-464-2175, and Meghan Dugan, 541-464-2179.
