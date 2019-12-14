The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife this past week issued a reminder of the new recreational crab bouy marking rule that takes affect Jan. 1, 2020, for those who do offshore recreational crabbing.
Surface buoys used to mark recreational crab pots or rings must be marked in a visible, legible and permanent manner, with information clearly identifying the owner of the crab pots or rings. All bouys must include the owner's name and contact information, including a permanent address, telephone number and either an angler identification number or vessel identification number.
Oregon is the final state on the West Coast to require marked bouys, according to the ODFW. The rule does not apply to gear from piers, jetties, or beaches.
Information: Mitch Vance, 541-867-0300, ext. 233, or Liz Perotti, 541-867-0300 ext. 229.
