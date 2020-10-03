SALEM – Oregon again was recognized as a leader in efforts to stem climate change and ocean acidification and hypoxia, or OAH, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The legislatively-created Oregon Coordinating Council on OAH recently was recognized for its efforts to guide Oregon’s response to ocean change and OAH. The council received an honorable mention for the 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources.
ODFW’s Dr. Caren Braby and OSU’s Dr. Jack Barth lead the coordinating council.
The award, given by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, recognizes the Coordinating Council’s exemplary leadership in reducing climate related threats through developing and carrying out the 2019-2025 OAH Action Plan.
Hypoxia (low Oxygen) occurs when deeper ocean waters with less oxygen rise and are pushed closer to the shore. This happens more frequently than normal due to climate changes that heat the land and ocean waters and change normal wind patterns. Ocean acidification is caused when carbon dioxide from our atmosphere enters the ocean and chemically reacts with ocean water, making the oceans more acidic (lowering the pH).
Oregon was one of the first states to experience impacts of OAH, which leads to changes in ocean acidity and oxygen levels. In the early 2000s, the Pacific Northwest oyster hatchery production collapsed due to acidification, and the fishing fleet began pulling pots full of dead Dungeness crab during hypoxic conditions. Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to OAH and are also vital to Oregon’s commercial seafood industry, bringing over $100 million annually into coastal communities.
The coordinating council submitted its 2020 biennial report to the Oregon Legislature in September. The report updates the legislature on progress made in implementing the 2019-2025 Action Plan including projects that further OAH science, coastal resilience, raise awareness, and empower communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.