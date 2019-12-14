Commercial and recreational razor clamming has been closed along all of Oregon's coastline because of elevates levels of domoic acid, a marine biotoxin.
The move was announced this past Wednesday by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Neither gave a timetable for when it will be legal to harvest razor clams.
In addition, harvest of mussles is closed from south jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon to the California border. It is open from the Coquille River's north jetty to the Columbia River.
Domoic acid is produced by algae and accumulates in shellfish. Consumption can result in poisoning, which can affect the brain, cause seizures and even death.
Recreational crabbing, along with recreational harvest of bay clams, however, remains open along the entire Oregon coastline.
Information: ODA shellfish safety information hotline, 800-448-2474, or 503-986-4728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.